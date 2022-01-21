Forecasts favored solar power over wind power. What happened?





Hindsight is a series from the Headway team that revisits the predictions and promises of the past. Robert C. Seamans, the man President Gerald Ford appointed to deal with the energy crisis of the 1970s, didn’t think wind power had much of a future. In 1975, during the inauguration of an turbine in Ohio, Seamans estimated that the wind would never represent more than 1% of the energy supply of the United States. Solar energy, on the other hand, was one of sailors’ great hopes for energy independence. It had been two long years since the OPEC oil embargo, and gas prices were still high. Six months into his term as president, Ford created the Seamans agency, the Energy Research and Development Administration, to galvanize local fuel industries and end dependence on foreign oil. The same year Seamans poked fun at wind power, his agency released a report claiming that the sun’s virtually inexhaustible potential supply of energy could account for a quarter of nations’ energy consumption by 2020.

Nearly 50 years later, wind and solar farms have sprung up across the country, but solar power accounted for less than 3% of America’s electricity last year, while wind accounted for about 8 percent. President Biden aims to run the US energy grid entirely on clean energy within 15 years, and he has set a goal to reduce the cost of solar energy by 60% over the next decade. . To achieve these goals, policymakers might do well to explore why Seamans’ predictions were essentially upside down.

How did the wind eclipse the sun? Jay Hakes, who served as an adviser to President Jimmy Carter and head of the Energy Information Administration at the Department of Energy from 1993 to 2000, spent a lot of time examining why optimistic predictions about solar energy have not materialized. He concluded that the answer was complicated, but largely concerned inconsistent government support. New technologies can take decades to bear fruit, so early research and development is often done by the government or not at all, Hakes said. When Mr. Carter took office in 1977, he created the Department of Energy and doubled its energy independence. Mr. Carter refused to fund large federal purchases of solar panels, saying in 1978 that it was still too early to focus on the commercialization of photovoltaics. But he has spent millions researching new solar technologies. In a show of symbolic support, solar panels were mounted on the roof of the White House one year later. But Mr. Carter’s successor did not endorse those efforts. In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan cut Mr. Carter’s renewable energy research budget by 85 percent. The Reagan administration fired most scientists working on solar power, Hakes said. In 1986, the White Houses’ solar panels were removed to repair the roof; Reagan decided not to hand them over. Reagan instead chose to subsidize the nuclear industry, shifting funding from alternative energy sources to the nuclear weapons program and streamlining regulations for commercial power plants. As the United States reduced its support, countries like Germany and Japan forged ahead with solar power. In the 1990s, Germany invested billions in renewable energy research and adopted a national law forcing utility companies to purchase renewable energy at a flat rate, which increased demand.

The whole world has benefited from its investments in solar cell technology, said Samantha Gross, director of the Energy Security and Climate Initiative at the Brookings Institution, a Washington, DC-based think tank. At the end of the 1990s, Japan also provided significant government grants for residential solar panels and pioneered the use of semiconductors, a material that helps conduct electricity, to make photovoltaic cells, the individual units that make up solar panels.

Which direction is the wind blowing? As other countries developed solar technology, wind power was slowly gaining momentum in the United States. In 1992, Congress passed a production tax credit to subsidize wind power installations, making them more attractive investments. We’ve used wind power to grind grains forever, said Nathanael Greene, a senior renewable energy advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council. But using the technology to generate electricity required technological adaptations, he continued, so it took time for the United States to become competitive. Production incentives have helped make wind power much cheaper and more efficient. In the late 1990s, the Clinton administration announced a modest wind thrust. Highlighting the benefits for rural areas, he authorized federal agencies to spend more on energy from renewable sources. Clinton Energy Secretary Bill Richardson has promised that by 2020, 5% of the nation’s electricity will be supplied by wind power. In a boon for both technologies, individual states have begun adopting policies called renewable energy portfolio standards, which, like Germany, required some electricity to come from renewable sources. Relatively conservative states like Iowa and Texas realized they were part of the windbelt and became early adopters, Hakes said. With this guaranteed demand, wind power installations exploded in the 2000s.

American solar energy too began to blossom, thanks in part to overseas efforts to make solar technology better and cheaper. In the 2000s, Chinese solar companies increased their production, first to meet German demand and then to build Chinese installations. In 2005, under President George W. Bush, the US Congress passed a tax credit that made it cheaper for individuals to install solar panels on the roof of their homes. President Barack Obama extended these credits and injected $90 billion into renewable energy. Overall, over the past decade, increased global production has contributed to falling solar prices in 89 percent. Learn from hindsight Map 1 of 6 What’s in store. The Hindsight series examines past efforts to improve our world to learn how society can better progress in the face of accelerating dangers. Here are some key examples that can help us chart our course: Drinking water in Ethiopia. In 2015, an initiative to dig wells and install communal taps seemed like a turning point for a country struggling to provide clean water to its people. But the villagers continued to get sick. What went wrong? A commitment to reducing poverty. In 2000, the United Nations made a commitment to drastically reduce the number of people living in extreme poverty. They achieved the goal, but the pandemic and dire conditions in sub-Saharan Africa show how fragile those gains can be. Ms Gross is among many experts who predict that solar power will continue to grow rapidly and become more affordable, as will offshore wind power. The cost of solar energy continues to fall rapidly, she said. The US solar industry has grown 43 percent in 2020, and the price of wind and solar electricity are now lower than those of coal.

A bumpy road ahead? Ms Gross warns that for renewables to really thrive, the US also needs a modernized grid. The US electrical grid is divided into three separate networks, making it impossible to send solar or wind power from California to, say, Delaware or Alabama. And despite falling renewable energy costs, U.S. energy policies remain fragmented, with no federal renewable portfolio standards that would require a certain amount of electricity to come from renewables. This uneven policy has had repercussions: Hakes notes that wind and solar have encountered significant hurdles along the way due to inconsistent policy support. The United States also lags behind other developed countries, such as those in the European Union, in pricing carbon or making companies pay for the carbon emissions they produce. If we put a price on carbon, Ms. Gross said, you get out of the realm of subsidies, and at least the prices consumers see are correct. The Biden administrations’ Build Back Better bill included $320 billion in tax cuts for producers and buyers of wind, solar and nuclear power. But now that the bill is deadlocked in the Senate, the package hinges on the administration’s efforts to break it. Hakes believes that if federal policies of a similar magnitude had been instituted earlier, solar power prices could have become competitive with gas and coal at least a decade sooner. If you give smart people a financial incentive, he says, you’re going to see progress.

