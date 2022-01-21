Business
Two gene therapy players launch IPOs in a stormy stock market
After a drought of over a year, the European gene therapy sector has seen the first public offerings from Genenta Science and Genflow Biosciences. The companies aim to shine as biotech stocks elsewhere perform poorly.
Until recently, European gene therapy companies were going through a dry spell in terms of launching initial public offerings (IPOs). The last major European gene therapy IPO came from UK company Freeline Therapeutics at the end of 2020. Another UK player, Gyroscope Therapeutics, came close in 2021 but the event was canceled and the company was instead acquired by Novartis.
Italian company Genenta Science and UK company Genflow Biosciences form a new wave of European gene therapy players going public. Genenta pocketed $31.4 million ($36 million) in its Nasdaq debut in December 2021 and Genflow Biosciences listed on the London Stock Exchange this week, raising around $4.4 million ($3.7 million) in the process.
One of the factors behind the general reluctance to go public is the persistent volatility biotech stock markets around the world. Reasons for the stock market problems include an excess of biotechnology IPOs in the United States, in addition to concerns about inflation and regulatory uncertainty.
According to the CEO of Genenta Science, Pierluigi Paracchi, it is difficult for European biotech companies to enter US public markets due to the abundance of local competition.
All European companies suffer a discount compared to American companies even if the science is comparable. In my opinion, this is completely unjustified., said Paracchi. Therefore, European biotech companies try to land on the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange when the market is high and the IPO window is wide open, just to reduce the discount.
Nevertheless, high markets are not always the best time for European biotechs to go public in the United States; sometimes it is useful to enter when the market is lower and investors are more selective. Paracchi told me that recent Phase I/II data from Genentas’ lead cancer gene therapy justified the decision to go public.
We are developing a platform and the first indications that we are studying have reassured us enough that we are going and moving in the right direction, said Paracchi. Investors have understood this. We increased our offer by 20% in a very difficult market.
In the case of Genflow, founded in 2020, the company is appealing to investors with a gene therapy designed to promote healthy aging.
The longevity sector has seen strong growth in recent years, mainly in the United States, said Eric Leire, CEO of Genflow Biosciences. Europe was an empty field that we decided to conquer.
We believe that being the first longevity pure play company to list in Europe will help position Genflow Biosciences as one of the leading longevity biotech companies.
Gene therapy has had a difficult history since the early 1990s, as safety fears slowed the development of the field. However, the sector has grown rapidly over the past decade, reaching record investments in 2021.
Over the past few years, many gene therapy players, including BioMarin, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Astellas and bluebird bio, have encountered safety issues that have led to pauses in clinical development and declines in stock prices. Nevertheless, knowledge about gene therapy and the safe use of its most common delivery method – viral vectors – is growing.
It’s all in the details, said Leire. We believe we are now reaching the tipping point where gene delivery can be delivered safely at a reasonable cost.
As the technology is still maturing, companies developing these treatments need to invest heavily in manufacturing and preclinical work early on. This process can be difficult to convey to impatient stock markets.
This early work on process development and chemistry, manufacturing and control is difficult to communicate to the public, who expect proof of concept of rapid efficacy, said Leire. However, he added that Genflows’ longevity angle could make it easier for investors to engage compared to other public gene therapy developers.
Although the outlook remains bleak for many biotech stocks, Paracchi sees a good season ahead for mergers and acquisitions as large investors take advantage of reduced prices. Additionally, gene therapy technology is likely to experience a major shift as it becomes more mainstream.
Gene and cell therapies are mature and can switch versions 1.0 to 2.0, from rare diseases to cancer and autoimmune diseases, said Paracchi. In the coming months, we’ll see some interesting data from some companies in our space.
Cover image via Elena Resko
Sources
2/ https://www.labiotech.eu/trends-news/genenta-genflow-gene-therapy-ipo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022