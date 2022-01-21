Two gene therapy players launch IPOs in a stormy stock market

After a drought of over a year, the European gene therapy sector has seen the first public offerings from Genenta Science and Genflow Biosciences. The companies aim to shine as biotech stocks elsewhere perform poorly.

Until recently, European gene therapy companies were going through a dry spell in terms of launching initial public offerings (IPOs). The last major European gene therapy IPO came from UK company Freeline Therapeutics at the end of 2020. Another UK player, Gyroscope Therapeutics, came close in 2021 but the event was canceled and the company was instead acquired by Novartis.

Italian company Genenta Science and UK company Genflow Biosciences form a new wave of European gene therapy players going public. Genenta pocketed $31.4 million ($36 million) in its Nasdaq debut in December 2021 and Genflow Biosciences listed on the London Stock Exchange this week, raising around $4.4 million ($3.7 million) in the process.

One of the factors behind the general reluctance to go public is the persistent volatility biotech stock markets around the world. Reasons for the stock market problems include an excess of biotechnology IPOs in the United States, in addition to concerns about inflation and regulatory uncertainty.

According to the CEO of Genenta Science, Pierluigi Paracchi, it is difficult for European biotech companies to enter US public markets due to the abundance of local competition.

All European companies suffer a discount compared to American companies even if the science is comparable. In my opinion, this is completely unjustified., said Paracchi. Therefore, European biotech companies try to land on the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange when the market is high and the IPO window is wide open, just to reduce the discount.

Nevertheless, high markets are not always the best time for European biotechs to go public in the United States; sometimes it is useful to enter when the market is lower and investors are more selective. Paracchi told me that recent Phase I/II data from Genentas’ lead cancer gene therapy justified the decision to go public.

We are developing a platform and the first indications that we are studying have reassured us enough that we are going and moving in the right direction, said Paracchi. Investors have understood this. We increased our offer by 20% in a very difficult market.

In the case of Genflow, founded in 2020, the company is appealing to investors with a gene therapy designed to promote healthy aging.

The longevity sector has seen strong growth in recent years, mainly in the United States, said Eric Leire, CEO of Genflow Biosciences. Europe was an empty field that we decided to conquer.

We believe that being the first longevity pure play company to list in Europe will help position Genflow Biosciences as one of the leading longevity biotech companies.

Gene therapy has had a difficult history since the early 1990s, as safety fears slowed the development of the field. However, the sector has grown rapidly over the past decade, reaching record investments in 2021.

Over the past few years, many gene therapy players, including BioMarin, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Astellas and bluebird bio, have encountered safety issues that have led to pauses in clinical development and declines in stock prices. Nevertheless, knowledge about gene therapy and the safe use of its most common delivery method – viral vectors – is growing.

It’s all in the details, said Leire. We believe we are now reaching the tipping point where gene delivery can be delivered safely at a reasonable cost.

As the technology is still maturing, companies developing these treatments need to invest heavily in manufacturing and preclinical work early on. This process can be difficult to convey to impatient stock markets.

This early work on process development and chemistry, manufacturing and control is difficult to communicate to the public, who expect proof of concept of rapid efficacy, said Leire. However, he added that Genflows’ longevity angle could make it easier for investors to engage compared to other public gene therapy developers.

Although the outlook remains bleak for many biotech stocks, Paracchi sees a good season ahead for mergers and acquisitions as large investors take advantage of reduced prices. Additionally, gene therapy technology is likely to experience a major shift as it becomes more mainstream.

Gene and cell therapies are mature and can switch versions 1.0 to 2.0, from rare diseases to cancer and autoimmune diseases, said Paracchi. In the coming months, we’ll see some interesting data from some companies in our space.