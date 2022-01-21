BYD Semiconductor’s IPO application will be accepted by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange





Your browser does not support HTML5 audio

According to the listing committee of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Thursday, BYD Semiconductor, a subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD, will see its IPO application accepted on January 27. Founded in 2004, BYD Semiconductor develops semiconductors that meet automotive standards. The company focuses on semiconductors for industry, home appliances, new energy and consumer electronics. According to the prospectus, BYD Semiconductor plans to raise 2.686 billion yuan ($424 million) in this IPO to invest in the industrialization of new power semiconductor chips, the R&D of intelligent control devices, all by supplementing its working capital. BYD Semiconductor intends to ensure stable wafer supply by maintaining its own production lines. The company wants to independently control key production steps for manufacturing power semiconductors and integrated circuit chips. In the automotive field, based on the company’s experience in vehicle compliance, BYD Semiconductor has mass-produced insulated-gate bipolar transistors, intelligent power modules, microcontroller units, semiconductors complementary metal oxide conductors, electromagnetic sensors and LED displays. In terms of power semiconductors, the company controls the entire industrial chain, from chip design to wafer manufacturing, including module packaging and testing. SEE ALSO: BYD Semiconductor Lists on Shenzhen Stock Exchange GEM BYD Semiconductors’ microcontroller unit (MCU) chips have been mass-produced and sales have been good. According to statistics from Omdia, BYD Semiconductor is the largest manufacturer of automotive standard MCU chips in China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pandaily.com/byd-semiconductor-ipo-application-to-accepted-on-shenzhen-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos