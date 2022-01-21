Peloton drops 25% to trade below its IPO price after a report says the company will halt production of its bikes due to weak demand





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 18, 202 Spencer Platt/Getty Images Growing demand for Peloton’s connected fitness equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic is proving unsustainable, says a CNBC report. Peloton shares fell 25% on Thursday, falling below its IPO price of $29 per share in 2019, after CNBC reported the company was temporarily halting production of its bike and treadmill. because it saw a slowdown in demand. According to internal documents seen by CNBC, Peloton saw a “significant reduction” in demand amid increased competition and consumer sensitivity to high prices. In response, Peloton halted production of its bike for two months, from February to March. The company already suspended production of its Bike+ in December and will not restart production until June. Shares of Peloton are now 85% below their all-time high of around $166.57. Back then, the company had a market capitalization of nearly $50 billion, but today it sits just under $8 billion. The steady decline has been exacerbated by investors shifting from growth stocks to value stocks as interest rates rise and the Federal Reserve adopts hawkish monetary policies. The fall in the share price has contributed to pessimism within the company, according to a CNBC report from earlier this week. “Morale is at rock bottom. The business is spinning so fast,” an unnamed Peloton employee told CNBC. The slowdown in demand for Peloton makes its past decisions particularly difficult. The company acquired exercise equipment maker Precor for $420 million in 2020 and said it would build a manufacturing facility in the United States for around $400 million. But Peloton may not need that extra capacity if demand doesn’t return to the levels it saw during the pandemic. To turn the company around, Peloton hired McKinsey consultants to assess its cost structure. The review may ultimately lead to the company is cutting jobs and closing stores, according to leaked executive conversations heard by Insider. Markets Insider

