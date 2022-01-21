Good surprises that stock market players expect from the 2022 budget

All eyes are on the announcement of the 2022 budget which will be presented to Parliament on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Stock market experts said the market expects further reform and growth momentum in the upcoming budget.

Economic reality and political demands can push the government to put in place programs that are more favorable to agriculture, the rural economy, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and the social sectors. Indian businesses are faring much better than the economy as a whole,” brokerage firm Anand Rathi said.

Yet, with a longer-term view, experts expect fiscal consolidation to begin in this budget. The fiscal deficit target is expected to be around 5% in FY23, down from 9.4% in FY21.

Measures such as a reduction in the corporate tax rate, Atmanirbhar Bharat and production-related investment programs have helped. We expect these to continue rather than new measures for businesses. The government is trying to stimulate growth through investment rather than consumption. This position is likely to persist. We expect the budget to be neutral to slightly negative for equities in the near term, but positive for the bond market,” the brokerage added.

The Union’s budget is expected to announce measures to reduce tax disputes, strengthen compliance through greater monitoring of transactions and work towards the goal of bringing more businesses into the fold of the formal sector.

Pre-budget markets would focus on governments’ borrowing program and fiscal deficit targets, more importantly, the credibility of those estimates. The contained budget deficit for FY21 was supported by a recovery in tax revenues and an increase in dividends and spectrum revenues. 6-6.5% would be a target figure that would be cheered by the markets,” said Aditya Sood, Multicap Fund Manager, InCred PMS.

The government is lagging far behind on its divestment target. Even assuming a divestiture of LIC, InCred anticipates a shortfall of approximately 750 billion against the target of 1,750 billion. Any progressive direction that builds confidence to meet divestment targets would be positive, Sood added.

To subscribe to Mint Bulletins * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.