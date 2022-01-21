Stock market skids on fears of oil shock and Fed rate hike





Soaring global crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions involving Russia, continued selling by Foreign Portfolio Investors (REITs), and fears of a rapid rise in U.S. policy interest rates due to soaring inflation is weighing on market sentiment in India. The Sensex and Nifty fell around 1% on Thursday, making it the third straight day of declines as the bears maintained their grip on the market. The Sensex closed at 59,464 with a drop of 634 points on Wednesday. The Nifty fell 181 points to close at 17,757. Indian markets mirrored the sharp decline in US markets on Wednesday as Brent crude touched $88 a barrel from $85 on Tuesday. In spot markets, REITs sold shares worth 4,679 crore, taking their sale so far in January to 12,415 crore in the segment, according to exchange data. Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities, said: “Domestic equities closed lower on weak global indications due to the possibility of the Fed raising short-term interest rates. US stocks ended sharply lower after a diverse set of corporate earnings as the market continued to worry about rising US Treasury yields and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening. All eyes are on the Fed

Investors are looking to next week’s Fed policy meeting for more clarity on central bankers’ plans to tame inflation. Data from last week showed U.S. consumer prices rose sharply in December, Shah said. Still, experts are of the view that markets may not see a big crash from current levels. The Feb. 1 budget and the March 10 Uttar Pradesh state election results could be major triggers for the next big move for Sensex and Nifty. The market’s slide due to inflation fears, rising interest rates and Russia’s planned invasion of Ukraine is just a knee-jerk and sentimental reaction. Now is a good time to stay invested in the Indian stock markets and keep an eye on corporate earnings. India has far more positives that will weigh in the medium to long term than worrying about short-term triggers like news of Russia’s invasion. Corporate profits and government tax collections are brilliant in India. My focus is on infrastructure spending and likely tax exemptions the government is going to provide to stimulate consumption, said B Gopkumar, Managing Director and CEO of Axis Securities. Mega Chart IPOs

Gopkumar is of the view that ahead of the national elections in 2024, the government could grant major tax exemptions to India’s middle class and the markets would rally behind that. One of India’s largest companies, Adani, will launch a 3,600 crore IPO of Adani Group food company Wilmar this month. The IPO will test the markets ahead of LIC’s 85,000 crore mega IPO which is expected to drive huge REIT investments. For immediate triggers, global equity markets will be glued to the US central bank meeting early next week. Expectations are that there is a slight chance of Fed action on interest rates. However, news reports now suggest that market traders have fully priced in the first of four 0.25 percentage point rises through 2022. The futures index and the US were rising, indicating a positive open for American markets. Parth Nyati, Founder of Tradingo, said: “The equity market is showing weakness for the third day in a row on the back of FII selling, rising US bond yields and inflation concerns. However, this is only a correction and should be viewed as a buying opportunity. The volatility index rose 0.21% to 17.82. Published on



January 19, 2022





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/sensex-down-656-pts-at-closing-nifty-slips-below-18000/article64910257.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos