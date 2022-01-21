Dollar holds firm as sell-off drags Aussie and bitcoin down





Banknotes of Saudi riyal, yuan, Turkish lira, pound, US dollar, euro and Jordanian dinar are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) – The dollar was on course for its best week in a month against its main rivals on Friday, as the global reserve currency held firm amid a sell-off in riskier assets on the markets. markets. Investor confidence has deteriorated in recent days due to weaker economic data, runaway inflation and concerns about the pace of policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. Stock markets fell in Europe on Friday, following the trend set in Asia and on Wall Street overnight. Read more Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The dollar index – which tracks the greenback against six major peers – edged down 0.1% on the day to 95.691 but was on track for a weekly gain of 0.5%, its best showing ever. since mid-December. Currencies seen as riskier bets, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars, lost ground, while those seen as safe havens such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc strengthened. “US dollar strength today is certainly more in line with the trend one would expect in a typical period of risk aversion,” currency analysts at MUFG said in a note. “It was inevitable that if stock markets continued to fall, this more normal G10 currency pattern would emerge.” The Aussie and Kiwi both fell more than 0.5% against the dollar, the latter at $0.71890 and $0.67220. , Within cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was also dragged lower, falling as much as 6% to $38,250 – its lowest since August. The Swiss franc strengthened 0.6% to 0.91170 francs to the dollar, while the yen gained up to 0.4% to 113.625 yen to the dollar. The two lost some momentum in subsequent trading, last up 0.4% and 0.2% respectively. , Weak retail sales in Britain added to a recent stream of weaker economic data. Sales fell 3.7% in December as consumers did much of their Christmas shopping earlier and many stayed home due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Read more The pound fell a quarter of a percent against the dollar at $1.35570, and as much as 0.5% against the euro at 83.61 pence per euro. , The dollar eased on Friday as US Treasury yields retreated after a recent sharp rise fueled by expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than expected. Markets are forecasting up to four rate hikes this year, starting in March, and expect the Fed to start reducing its balance sheet by more than $8 trillion within months. The US central bank is meeting next week to determine the timing of policy tightening. While the prospect of multiple rate hikes should support the dollar, the index remains stable over the year. “You would think that higher interest rates would lead to a stronger dollar. But if you’re told that rates are going to rise soon and balance sheets are shrinking from July, why would you buy now. Wait and get in into the higher rate structure,” said Mike Kelly, global multi-asset head at PineBridge Investments. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Iain Withers, additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Susan Fenton Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

