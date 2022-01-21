The Fellowship at Bidens first year





The US stock market is being shattered as President Biden’s second year in office begins. The Nasdaq composite slipped into correction territory midweek, down 10% from its peak, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 continued to retreat from record highs through Thursday. . THE ECONOMY IN BIDEN’S FIRST YEAR As for stock performance in Biden’s first year in office, all three major benchmarks rose. However, his comebacks lag behind Donald Trump and Barack Obama in their early years as Biden faces headwinds amid record inflation and an uneven economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. . The S&P 500, the broadest measure of the stock market, gained 16% under Biden, several points behind Trump and Obama’s roughly 24%. After the first year under a Democratic president, the index is up 77% of the time, rising 8.5% on average. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P500 4482.73 -50.03 -1.10% WHERE ARE RISE IN CONSUMER PRICES HITTING AMERICANS HARDEST? The Dow 30 rose 11%, behind Trump’s 31.5% gain and Obama’s 20%. After the first year under a Democratic president, the index is up 73% of the time, with an average gain of 8.2%. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % Me: DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34715.39 -313.26 -0.89% And the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which fell into correction territory on Wednesday, gained nearly 5%, while Trump and Obama both recorded advances north of 30%. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % I: COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14154.020372 -186.23 -1.30% After the first year under a Democratic president, the index is up 100% of the time, with an average return of 11.2%. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS The Federal Reserve also played a role in Biden’s first year as policymakers laid the groundwork for a blue-chip rise since March 2020 with at least three predicted for 2022. JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SEES 6 OR 7 RATE HIKES IN 2022 However, headwinds have emerged as economists and business leaders say more may be needed. Goldman Sachs predicts 4 while JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said up to 7 could be in the cards.

