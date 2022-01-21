Business
Global stock markets fall as tech selloff spreads to other sectors
Global stocks headed for one of their worst weeks of last year, with a sharp decline in tech stocks spreading to other sectors as growing nervousness about corporate earnings and growth economy clouded sentiment.
The FTSE All World index of developed and emerging market stocks has fallen around 3% since last Friday, leaving it on track to register its biggest fall since February 2021.
Markets in Asia and Europe have been under pressure in recent days, but the biggest selloffs have been in the United States, home to the tech giants that have propelled global stocks higher since the early days. days of the pandemic.
The recovery of big tech groups reversed sharply in January, with soaring bond yields this year dealing a blow to companies coveted for their strong growth prospects. This week, however, angst over corporate earnings – a key pillar of the market recovery since the March 2020 nadir – erupted.
Shares of Netflix, a heavyweight in US stock indices and a member of the Fang club of big tech companies, fell a fifth in premarket trading on Friday after the streaming group warned late Thursday that subscriber growth would slow considerably. The drop would shave about $45 billion off its market value if it continues through the close on Wall Street.
Futures markets signaled another choppy session for Wall Street stocks after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index closed down 1.3% on Thursday, down nearly 13% from the record high. in November.
Analysts said the negative sentiment that was initially focused on the tech sector is now spreading to other corners of the market. “Some kind of contagion from technology to the rest was inevitable at some point,” said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management. “When you take those kinds of losses, they affect the sentiment and everything else goes down.”
The Russell 2000 index of domestically focused US small companies was down 6% this week through Thursday’s close. Meanwhile, the regional Stoxx 600 stock gauge in Europe fell 1.6% over the same period, as oil and gas, resources, chemicals and banks fell alongside tech stocks on Friday. .
Shares of Siemens Energy fell nearly 14% on Friday after the European group lowered its profit outlook for the full year. Brent, the oil benchmark, fell 1.1%.
The steep falls came as veteran US investor Jeremy Grantham, co-founder of investment group GMO, warned in a note to investors this week that US stocks are in a “superbubble” that is about to collapse. erupt spectacularly.
So far, investors around the world have spent 2022 wondering how to adjust their portfolios to the prospect of the U.S. central bank raising interest rates about four times this year.
This hawkish turn by the world’s most influential central bank has eroded investor confidence in the path of global economic recovery, with growing concerns that the Fed’s bid to tame inflation could also derail growth. economic.
“There are two strong themes here,” said Edward Park, chief investment officer of the Brooks Macdonald investment management group. “While the job of domestic equities has struggled, markets are now looking further afield to question whether economic growth is strong enough to survive a major Fed tightening cycle.”
Tatjana Greil Castro, co-head of public markets at credit investor Muzinich & Co, added that “the fear now is that the Fed is being too hawkish and could kill the economy.
US Treasuries firmed on Friday, extending a rally from the one started in the previous session. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury fell 0.07 percentage points to 1.76% as its price rose, bucking a trend where traders sold benchmark debt. instrument in anticipation of the Fed’s reversal of a policy of buying Treasury bills to suppress borrowing costs.
