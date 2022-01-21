Wall Street rally slumps as Fed tightening fears spook investors

Crude oil prices hit new seven-year highs, then fall

Dollar, higher gilt border; bond yield rally pauses

Chinese stocks gain after benchmark mortgage rates drop

The risk of a Russia-Ukraine conflagration could weigh on the markets -ING

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) – A rebound on Wall Street fizzled on Thursday as investors lost belief that an early rally had legs, with the Nasdaq tumbling more than 1% and prices of crude oil hitting new seven-year highs to reignite fears of inflation and rising interest rates.

Fear that the Federal Reserve will take aggressive action to raise rates this year is weighing on the market. Investors are eagerly awaiting the US central bank’s policy meeting next week for further details on how it will tackle inflation.

Crude prices initially fell before climbing to new seven-year highs. Major Wall Street indices pared gains sharply over 1% to close just about much lower. The week’s big rally in US Treasury yields also showed signs of recovery.

“The rally looked strong on the surface, when you consider prices higher,” said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities. “There are more people since the beginning of the year who are inclined to be shorts on weakness for fear that things will continue to decline.”

Strong earnings reports initially helped push stocks out of the black in a broad rally, while major European indices also rose. The broad pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index (.FTEU3) closed up 0.51%.

US equities turned negative late in the session, dragging the MSCI All Country World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) down 0.32%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) slipped 0.89%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 1.10% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), in a correction after the close of Wednesday, fell 1.30%.

Investors worry about rising rates because it increases borrowing costs and could hurt global growth prospects and dampen the outlook for corporate earnings.

A Reuters poll of economists showed they expect the Fed to tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than thought a month ago to rein in high inflation. Read more

Chairman Jerome Powell will stick to the Fed’s tightening monetary policy message next week as inflation has become a hot political topic, said Joe LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis.

“There is no reason for him at this time to deviate from what has clearly been a more hawkish scenario. It is likely to make markets more nervous next week,” LaVorgna added.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which generally moves in line with interest rate expectations, rose 1.2 basis points to 1.037%. The late-trade 10-year Treasury yield fell 1.2 basis points to 1.815% after rising earlier.

Raindrops hang from a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The main catalyst for markets so far in 2022 has been higher rate expectations as the Fed tightens monetary policy, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Investments Inc.

“Given the selling pressure we saw earlier in the week, the market is consolidating a bit. Rates don’t always move in the same direction every day,” Flanagan said.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said inflation in the euro zone would gradually decline over the year, adding that the ECB did not need to act as boldly as the Fed. due to a different economic situation. Read more

Technology and US Bonds

ASIA STRENGTHENS, UKRAINE’S EYES

Asian stock markets snapped a five-day slide, pushing higher on Thursday as China underscored its divergent monetary and economic situation by cutting benchmark mortgage rates. Read more

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.9% on the day, led by property developers on hopes that government measures would ease the squeeze on funds in the struggling sector, even as that another promoter warned of default. Read more

ING analysts said geopolitical risks, including the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine, could continue to weigh on global equities, adding pressure on rising rates.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.197% to 95.797, while the yen fell 0.17% to $114.1200. The euro slipped 0.27% to $1.1310.

Crude prices rebounded but fell back slightly. Brent crude settled $0.06 at $88.38 a barrel. U.S. crude futures slid $0.06 to settle at $86.90 a barrel.

Gold and silver hit new two-month highs on inflation worries and Russian-Ukrainian tensions.

US gold futures stabilized at $1,842.60 an ounce, while silver rose 2.1% to $24.63 an ounce.

Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Huw Jones in London, Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Will Dunham, Bernadette Baum and Cynthia Osterman

