Allwyn set to list on NYSE with $9.3 billion SPAC deal

Allwyn Entertainment, the lottery giant that rebranded itself as SAZKA Entertainment last month, has announced plans to publicly list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Working in partnership with special purpose acquisition firm Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC), Allwyn said the listing would result in a total enterprise value of approximately $9.3 billion ($6.9 billion/$8.2 billion).

Allwyn said he hopes the listing will support his long-term goal of becoming a lottery-led global entertainment platform.

The listing, Allwyn said, would provide it with better access to capital markets to help it accelerate its successful organic and inorganic growth strategy, as well as strengthen its global brand, including in the United States, and to s build on its reputation for transparency as a long-time issuer. publicly traded bonds.

This is an opportune time for Allwyn to take this exciting step; Jurisdictions in Europe and North America should have higher expectations for the innovations their lotteries can bring, said Allwyn chief executive Robert Chvatal.

As consumers expect the ability to experience and pay for entertainment online, Allwyn is building stronger, more individualized and more valuable relationships with its customers.

We look forward to applying our experience in developing market-specific and culturally appropriate lottery entertainment to new customers and geographies as a NYSE-listed company.

If the listing proceeds as planned, it is expected that current Allwyn shareholders will retain approximately 83% ownership of the business, while no new shareholders will hold more than a 5% stake immediately following the listing. registration.

The expected pro forma enterprise value of approximately $9.3 billion represents approximately 11.5 times Allwyns’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2020.

However, due to a bonus pool of up to approximately 6.6 million CRHC shares to be made available exclusively to non-redeemable CRHC shareholders, such shareholders would have the ability to establish holdings of up to approximately 8 $.7 billion in total enterprise value.

Free shares forfeited by redeeming shareholders will be distributed to non-redeeming shareholders on a pro rata basis.

Assuming a price of $10.00 per CRHC common share at the closing of the transaction, unredeemed CRHC shareholders would receive, in exchange for each CRHC common share held, shares of the post-combination company of a value between $10.80 and $14.00. The lower figure assumes no redemptions by shareholders, while the higher end assumes redemptions resulting in the maximum exchange ratio.

The Allwyn and CRHC Boards of Directors have unanimously approved the listing and it is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to CRHC shareholder approval, gaming regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Upon closing, Clifton Robbins, co-founder and co-chairman of CRHC, will join the Allwyn board of directors, while Gary Cohn, also co-founder and co-chairman of CRHC, will become special advisor to the chairman of the board of directors of Allwyns.

We’ve worked with hundreds of management teams and invested in hundreds of companies over our careers, but we founded Cohn Robbins to seek just one, Cohn and Robbins said.

We believe Allwyn is the right company, in the right industry, at the right time and with the right management team. We are excited about the growth opportunities ahead of the company and look forward to lending our support.

We are also very pleased to bring this transaction to Cohn Robbins shareholders in an innovative way and at an attractive valuation.

Karel Komrek, Chairman of Allwyn and Founder of KKCG Investment Group, Allwyn’s majority owner, added: Listing on the New York Stock Exchange is the next chapter in Allwyn’s story and shared track record of success in benefit of actors, communities, governments and investors.

We expect the business to generate attractive revenue, earnings and cash flow growth, creating attractive long-term value for investors. The IPO allows Allwyn to expand its shared success to more markets, while improving access to capital to fund accelerated growth opportunities.

KKCG has known for years that Allwyn is an incredible company, and I’m very proud that global investors have the opportunity to participate in its future growth.

The planned roster comes after Allwyn completed her name change from Sazka Entertainment in December last year. The operator said the new name reflected its evolution from a pan-European lottery operator to a global company.

Sazka announced in April 2021 that it would consolidate its UK operations under the new corporate identity Allwyn as it bid for the market’s latest national lottery license.

However, it was decided that the brand would be extended to the entire company, although its individual brands would be retained and continue to operate without any changes.