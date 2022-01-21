GMO’s Jeremy Grantham warns ‘super bubble’ is bursting as Wall St and ASX fall back

A leading investor says US stock markets, along with most other assets, are in a “super bubble” that is about to burst.

The Dow Jones index fell 0.9pc to 34,715, the S&P 500 lost 1.1pc to 4,483 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.3pc to 14,154.

It’s been a tough start to the year for the US stock market, and Jeremy Grantham said the stock slump he predicted a year ago is underway and major US indexes could fall by half.

The British-born co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO said US stocks were in a “super bubble”, the fourth of the last century.

“This checklist for a super bubble going through its phases is now complete and the wild heckling can begin at any time,” Mr Grantham wrote in a note to investors.

“When pessimism returns to markets, we face the biggest potential drop in perceived wealth in US history.”

Jeremy Grantham warns losses could get worse, with falls of nearly 50% for some major stock indices. ( ABC News: John Gunn )

He said the United States was for the first time seeing simultaneous bubbles in all major asset classes in the real estate, stock, commodity and bond markets.

“We have the most exuberant, ecstatic, even crazy investor behavior in the history of the US stock market.”

Mr Grantham sees the S&P 500 index falling by half, to a level of around 2,500, and has warned there could be an even bigger drop on the Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq has already entered correction territory and is now down 12% from its November high.

He noted that many people wouldn’t want to hear his “old fog” advice, just as he ignored bubble warnings from more experienced investors early in his career.

“I doubt speculators in the current bubble will listen to me now, but giving this advice is my job and maybe the right thing to do,” he said.

“So once more to the breach, dear friends.”

Mr Grantham said many speculative stocks started falling almost a year ago, including the Ark Innovation exchange-traded fund in the US, which has already lost 52% of its value.

ASX takes a hit

The ASX is lower after Wall Street lost further ground. ( ABC News: Adam Wyatt )

Australia’s stock market slumped after another tumble on Wall Street as investors worried about impending interest rate hikes by the US central bank.

In the last hour of trading, the market fell almost 3%.

At the close, the All Ordinaries index lost 2.3% to 7,490, while the ASX 200 index also fell 2.3% to 7,176.

All sectors sold off, with mining companies and energy stocks leading the declines.

This is the second largest percentage drop this year.

The index fell 2.7% on Jan. 6 after the US central bank signaled it may raise official rates sooner than expected.

Leading losses on the ASX 200 index, uranium miner Paladin Energy (-11pc), buy now, pay later company Zip (-7.8pc) and rare earth miner Lynas (-7pc) .5 pcs).

Whitehaven Coal (-6.1pc) took a hit after cutting its coal production forecast after operations were impacted by COVID-19.

The best performers on the ASX 200 index were gold miners Regis Resources (+6.1pc) and Ramelius Resources (+2.9pc), and building materials maker Boral (+2.1pc) .

Software company Nuix fell nearly 23% as it said it expected lower profits and higher legal costs.

The company is under investigation by regulators.

ANZ (-1.6pc) was the worst of the big four banks.

Qantas said it would cut flights to Western Australia due to Western Australian government plans to delay the reopening of its border.

It will operate up to 15 flights a week from Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Darwin and Brisbane to Perth.

And Fortescue Metals said it fears the lack of clarity on when WA’s borders will reopen could worsen labor shortages.

The Australian dollar fell 0.5% to 71.88 US cents at 4:30 p.m. AEDT.

Oil prices fell from a seven-year high after a surprise gain in U.S. crude inventories and an increase in gasoline supplies.

Brent crude fell nearly 2% to $86.72 a barrel.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1841.16 an ounce.

Asian markets were also sold.

BHP investors support single listing

Miner major BHP has won shareholder support to unify its corporate structure to make Australia its global headquarters and primary stock market listing.

More than 97% of investors voted in favor of the plan at a virtual meeting in London, after more than 96% of Australian shareholders backed the proposal.

The move means BHP will withdraw from the London Stock Exchange, where it is one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

BHP’s dual listing dates back to its merger with South Africa’s Billiton in 2001.

Some Australian investors criticized the move.

BHP shares fell 4.8% to $45.70.

Rival Rio Tinto lost 4.1% as Serbia revoked its lithium exploration licenses after pressure from protesters opposing the development of the Jadar lithium project.

The gloom of Netflix

The Steaming Netflix service disappointed investors after forecasting weak subscriber growth in the first quarter.

The world’s largest streaming service expects it to add 2.5 million customers from January to March, less than half the number analysts predicted.

Netflix said the late arrival of popular content, including period drama Bridgerton and Ryan Reynolds’ time travel film The Adam Project, would likely weigh on subscriptions.

It added 8.3 million customers from October to December, when it released new shows, including films Red Notice and Don’t Look Up.

Shares of Netflix fell nearly a fifth in after-hours trading.

US stocks end lower

Wall Street ended lower as a rally faded in late trading, a day after the Nasdaq slipped into correction territory.

In futures trading, the ASX SPI 200 index fell 0.7% to 7,194.

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to 72.24 US cents at 7:40 a.m. AEDT.

The Nasdaq turned negative in the last hour of trading after rising 2%.

Most sectors of the S&P 500 index ended lower.

The Dow Jones index fell 0.9% to 34,715, the S&P 500 lost 1.1% to 4,483 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.3% to 14,154.

Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive fell 24% after CNBC announced it was suspending production of its fitness products due to falling demand.

Concerns that the US Federal Reserve will be more aggressive in raising interest rates this year than the market had expected continue to weigh on confidence as investors look to the central bank’s policy meeting American next week for further guidance.

Travel stocks helped boost European markets.

In London, the FTSE 100 index fell 0.06% to 7,585, the DAX in Germany rose 0.7% to 15,912 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.3% to 7,194.

ABC/Reuters