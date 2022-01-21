Connect with us

GMO's Jeremy Grantham warns 'super bubble' is bursting as Wall St and ASX fall back

1 min ago

A leading investor says US stock markets, along with most other assets, are in a “super bubble” that is about to burst.

It’s been a tough start to the year for the US stock market, and Jeremy Grantham said the stock slump he predicted a year ago is underway and major US indexes could fall by half.

The British-born co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO said US stocks were in a “super bubble”, the fourth of the last century.

“This checklist for a super bubble going through its phases is now complete and the wild heckling can begin at any time,” Mr Grantham wrote in a note to investors.

A photo highlighting the word losses on ASX stock market signs.
Jeremy Grantham warns losses could get worse, with falls of nearly 50% for some major stock indices.(ABC News: John Gunn)

He said the United States was for the first time seeing simultaneous bubbles in all major asset classes in the real estate, stock, commodity and bond markets.

Mr Grantham sees the S&P 500 index falling by half, to a level of around 2,500, and has warned there could be an even bigger drop on the Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq has already entered correction territory and is now down 12% from its November high.

He noted that many people wouldn’t want to hear his “old fog” advice, just as he ignored bubble warnings from more experienced investors early in his career.

“I doubt speculators in the current bubble will listen to me now, but giving this advice is my job and maybe the right thing to do,” he said.

“So once more to the breach, dear friends.”

Mr Grantham said many speculative stocks started falling almost a year ago, including the Ark Innovation exchange-traded fund in the US, which has already lost 52% of its value.

ASX takes a hit

A blue screen with green and red stocks at the Australian Securities Exchange 29.8.21
The ASX is lower after Wall Street lost further ground.(ABC News: Adam Wyatt)

Australia’s stock market slumped after another tumble on Wall Street as investors worried about impending interest rate hikes by the US central bank.

In the last hour of trading, the market fell almost 3%.

At the close, the All Ordinaries index lost 2.3% to 7,490, while the ASX 200 index also fell 2.3% to 7,176.

All sectors sold off, with mining companies and energy stocks leading the declines.

This is the second largest percentage drop this year.

The index fell 2.7% on Jan. 6 after the US central bank signaled it may raise official rates sooner than expected.

Leading losses on the ASX 200 index, uranium miner Paladin Energy (-11pc), buy now, pay later company Zip (-7.8pc) and rare earth miner Lynas (-7pc) .5 pcs).

Whitehaven Coal (-6.1pc) took a hit after cutting its coal production forecast after operations were impacted by COVID-19.

The best performers on the ASX 200 index were gold miners Regis Resources (+6.1pc) and Ramelius Resources (+2.9pc), and building materials maker Boral (+2.1pc) .

Software company Nuix fell nearly 23% as it said it expected lower profits and higher legal costs.

The company is under investigation by regulators.

ANZ (-1.6pc) was the worst of the big four banks.

Qantas said it would cut flights to Western Australia due to Western Australian government plans to delay the reopening of its border.

It will operate up to 15 flights a week from Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Darwin and Brisbane to Perth.

And Fortescue Metals said it fears the lack of clarity on when WA’s borders will reopen could worsen labor shortages.

The Australian dollar fell 0.5% to 71.88 US cents at 4:30 p.m. AEDT.

Oil prices fell from a seven-year high after a surprise gain in U.S. crude inventories and an increase in gasoline supplies.

Brent crude fell nearly 2% to $86.72 a barrel.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1841.16 an ounce.

Asian markets were also sold.

BHP investors support single listing

Miner major BHP has won shareholder support to unify its corporate structure to make Australia its global headquarters and primary stock market listing.

