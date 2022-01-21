Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday, January 21
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street looks set to extend its losing streak
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 20, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
U.S. stock futures fell on Friday, with the Nasdaq again posting the biggest drop at the open on Wall Street as Netflix shares plunged in the pre-market due to slowing subscriber growth. The Nasdaq fell for a third straight session, ending Thursday nearly 12% below its last November closing high. The S&P 500 also fell for three straight days, ending 6.5% below its record close earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen for five consecutive sessions, ending more than 5.6% below its record close in early January. All three stock indices were poised for big weekly losses.
2. Netflix’s plunge would wipe out gains through April 2020
Netflix shares fell 20% in Friday’s premarket, pointing to an opening price below $410 each, erasing more than 20 months of gains and more than 40% below its all-time high in November. . Investors punished the stock after Thursday’s after-the-bell earnings report showed a decline in paid subscriber net additions worldwide in the fourth quarter and an even worse projection for the current first quarter.
- The video-streaming giant beat fourth-quarter profit estimates and matched revenue, but Wall Street was more concerned about what lay ahead.
- Netflix said it’s planning for a more weighted content slate in the first quarter, with big premieres slated for March.
3. Peloton is taking ‘significant corrective action’, says CEO
Peloton said late Thursday that its fiscal second-quarter revenue would be within the range of previous guidance as it takes steps to cut costs and improve profitability. However, the fitness equipment maker said it added fewer subscribers in the latest period, which ended Dec. 31, than it had previously expected.
The stock rebounded 8% in Friday morning premarket after falling nearly 24% in the regular session following a CNBC report that the maker of connected fitness equipment was temporarily halting production of its stationary bikes and treadmills as explosive demand earlier in the Covid pandemic waned. Friday’s opening price for Peloton stock would represent an 85% decline from its all-time high of $171.09 in January 2021.
4. Intel plans to build a $20 billion chip manufacturing site in Ohio
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at the grand opening of two new chip factories in Chandler, Arizona on Friday, September 24, 2021.
intel company
Intel will invest $20 billion in two new factories in Ohio to make advanced chips, the company said on Friday, the first step toward a “mega-site” that can house eight chip factories at a cost of $100 billion. dollars. The planned investment includes 3,000 permanent jobs and 7,000 construction jobs at the 1,000-acre site just outside Columbus. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger leads Intel’s expansion plans, particularly in Europe and the United States, as it seeks to intensify competition with global rivals and address a global shortage of microchips. In September, Intel opened two factories in Arizona as part of its turnaround plan to become a major chipmaker for overseas customers.
5. The United States and Russia are far removed from the Ukraine crisis as the best diplomats meet
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2022.
Alex Brandon | Reuters
The United States and Russia try to avoid new conflict in Europe. However, senior diplomats from both countries warned on Friday that no breakthrough was imminent amid growing fears that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Geneva at what the American called a “critical moment”. Lavrov called the talks “constructive and useful.” Moscow wants a promise that Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, will never be allowed to join NATO and is calling for the withdrawal of allied troops and military hardware from parts of Eastern Europe. The United States and NATO have rejected these requests. In 2014, Russia took control of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.
Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s Coronavirus Coverage.
