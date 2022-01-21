Stock Market Today-1/21: Netflix Plunges, Nasdaq Extends Fall





Updated at 9 a.m. EST Tech stocks pace the selloff amid the worst January performance for the Nasdaq since 2008.

Netflix plunges 22%, wiping $50 billion off its market value, after weaker-than-expected subscriber growth forecasts.

Peloton hits back at reports of a production shutdown, says it is taking steps to reduce costs and profitability.

The VIX volatility gauge prolongs the surge, rises 50% on the week as bond yields fall on growth concerns even as the Fed vows to fight inflation.

Oil pulls back from seven-year highs on reduced demand bets, with WTI trading just north of $84 a barrel.

Intel unveils plans to invest $20 billion in chip factories in Ohio ahead of the White House meeting on the semiconductor bill. U.S. stocks extended their decline on Friday, following a tech spike selloff on Thursday night that extended the Nasdaq’s worst week in two years, as investors fear the Fed’s inflation fight will falter. intensifies as consumption growth begins to decline. A grim demand prospect for the Netflix streaming service (NFLX) – Get the report from Netflix, Inc. and a slump in Peloton stocks (PTON) – Get the Class A report from Peloton Interactive, Inc. amid what it called a “significant” decline in interest in its connected fitness equipment, added to concerns about plummeting consumer demand, while a series of rate hikes in China have raised the prospect of slowing growth for the world’s largest exporter as it pursues its ‘zero-Covid’ policies. Amid bets of at least three rate hikes from the Fed this year — and possibly as many as five — weakness in the tech sector spread to broader Wall Street stocks on Thursday and is looking to control sentiment for Friday’s session as traders navigate $1 trillion in individual stock options expire at the end of the day and an increase in equity volatility, with the benchmark VIX (indefinite) index up 51.5% over the past five days. Oil prices also retreated, though crude remains a comfortable distance from recent seven-year highs as bets on reduced demand push WTI crude futures for March delivery down $1.34. at $84.21 a barrel. Bitcoin, too, is taking another hit, dropping 9.6% — and well below the $40,000 mark — after the Securities and Exchange Commission and projects rejected a Skybridge ETF Bitcion on Thursday. of the Russian government to ban the use and mining of all cryptocurrencies. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70 points during the opening hour of trading while the S&P 500 fell 30.5 points, or 0.72%, to extend the decline of January of the benchmark index above 6.7%. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite fell 165 points, led by Netflix, setting the worst January performance since 2008, even as yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell to 1.753% at the start exchanges in New York. In terms of individual stocks, Netflix shares fell nearly 20%, potentially wiping $45 billion off its market value, following a weaker-than-expected subscriber growth outlook and the first suggestion that a increased competition affects its ability to attract new users. its streaming platform. Shares of Peloton, meanwhile, rose 5.3% as the fitness equipment maker hit back at reports it was ready to halt production of its bikes and treadmills. Intel (INTC) – Get the Intel Corporation report was also in focus after unveiling plans on Friday to invest $20 billion in two chip factories in Ohio that it hopes to have up and running within three years as it expands production. national before a meeting with White House officials. In overseas markets, Europe’s Stoxx 600 was down 1.66% at midday in Frankfurt as traders caught yesterday’s late-trading decline on Wall Street while Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 0.9% on the session at 27,522.26 points.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestreet.com/markets/stock-market-today-1-21-netflix-leads-tech-slump-volatility-leaps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos