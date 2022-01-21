Allwyn Entertainment to List on the New York Stock Exchange

Lottery operator Allwyn Entertainment has announced plans to become a New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) listed company in partnership with the already publicly traded Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC).

This will translate to a total projected enterprise value for Allwyn of approximately $9.3 billion.

According to Karel Komárek, Chairman of Allwyn’s Board of Directors and founder of KKCG Investment Group, Allwyn’s majority owner, the listing represents the next chapter in the operator’s story.

Allwyn’s platform collected approximately €16 billion ($18 billion) in wagers in the 12-month period ending June 30, 2021. The company, which currently operates lotteries in Austria, the Czech Republic , in Greece, Cyprus and Italy, provides around $810 million in adjusted stakes. EBITDA of approximately $1.7 billion in net gaming revenue for 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Allwyn UK ​​Chairman Sir Keith Mills said: “The announcement of Allwyn Entertainment’s intention to become a listed company on the NYSE is an important milestone for our parent company. It’s a significant endorsement of Allwyn’s ability to increase lottery sales worldwide by making them more entertaining, innovative and engaging for their customers.

“It is exciting to see our parent company’s appetite for growth and desire to bring lottery expertise to new corners of the world. And although we have already submitted our bid for the fourth license of national lottery (in the UK), this partnership only makes our proposition stronger.

The lottery operated by Allwyn is certified for responsible gaming by European Lotteries and holds the highest level of responsible gaming certification (level four) from the World Lottery Association.