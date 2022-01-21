Business
Novavax Covid vaccine: what is it and will it make a difference? | Health
Australia’s medicines regulator has approved the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for use in adults.
Nuvaxovid received tentative approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration on Thursday, making it the fourth vaccine to be included in Australia’s rollout and the country’s first approved protein-based Covid vaccine.
Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday he hoped Novavax’s approval would encourage vaccine hesitants about 1 million adults who make up less than 5% of the population over 16 to to get vaccinated.
We have a national first-dose vaccination rate of 95.2%, Hunt said. Some people have been waiting for Novavax and although we have encouraged everyone to continue, we recognize that it is a fact.
How is the Novavax vaccine different from other Covid-19 vaccines and will it make a difference in vaccination rates?
What is the Novavaxs Covid-19 vaccine?
The Novavax vaccine is a protein subunit vaccine. It contains a non-infectious component on the surface of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which induces a protective immune response when the body’s immune cells come into contact with it.
The technology Novavax is built on is older technology, TGA chief John Skerritt said Thursday.
There are individuals and even social media groups who for some reason have become concerned about new technologies, even though the fundamental technology of messenger RNA vaccines, like Pfizer and Moderna, and adenovirus vaccines, like AstraZeneca has been around for a few years, he said.
Nuvaxovid is produced by genetic engineering and is grown in moth cells. It’s not exactly something you take straight from nature, Skerritt said in an interview with the ABC.
Silvia Taylor, senior vice president of Novavax, described the vaccine as using a proven technology platform. Other protein subunit virus vaccines include a hepatitis B vaccine.
Will it make a difference in vaccination rates?
Taylor said Friday that Novavax believes its Covid vaccine is an excellent choice for those hesitant to get vaccinated or looking for additional options.
Skerritt said Novavax offered an additional choice for people who had not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine. I would have literally received several hundred emails and groups saying, for whatever reason, that we would like to have a protein vaccine.
Our dream is that we could transform our 95% [vaccination rate] up to 97 or 98% in this country.
Assoc Professor Holly Seale, a social scientist in infectious diseases at the University of New South Wales, said it was unclear what proportion of the unvaccinated population was resistant to Novavax.
Having this fourth vaccine in our repertoire, I’m glad I’m wrong [but] I don’t know if it’s going to make a big dent in the numbers, she said.
Seale, who has polled Covid vaccine rejections as part of his research, said a small group of people are waiting for Novavax based on a sense that this vaccine represents something more traditional or aligned with vaccines that have already been used in Australia.
It may be based on misunderstandings about the vaccine, such as the belief that Novavax is more natural than mRNA vaccines, she said.
We certainly want to encourage people who are waiting to get vaccinated, she said. We also need to make sure that people are not mistaken and expecting a vaccine when in reality they could receive one of the other vaccines already available.
When will Novavax be available?
The TGA approval is for a two-dose primary treatment of the Novavax vaccine in people aged 18 and over.
Subject to review by the Australian Immunization Technical Advisory Group, the vaccine will be available in the coming weeks, Hunt said on Thursday.
The federal government last January announced an advance purchase agreement for 51 million doses of the vaccine, with the first shipment expected to arrive in the country next month.
