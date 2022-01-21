Biggest hedge fund manager warns market ‘superbubble’ will burst





Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and chief investment strategist of Grantham, Mayo, & van Otterloo (GMO) said in a report titled “Let the Wild Rumpus Begin” that equities are now in the middle of a “superbubble”, that this is not going to end well.

Grantham, which has managed the firm’s investments since its inception in 1977, was also bearish at market highs in 2000 and during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.

“Good luck! We’ll all need it,” said Grantham, whose firm manages about $65 billion in assets.

He noted that US stocks have experienced two such “superbubbles” before: 1929, a market crash that led to the Great Depression, and again in 2000, when the dotcom bubble burst. He also said that the US real estate market was a “superbubble” in 2006 and that the Japanese stock and real estate markets in 1989 were both “superbubbles”.

“These five superbubbles corrected to trend with much greater and longer than average pain,” Grantham wrote. Many investors don’t want to believe the stock market is overdue for a broader pullback, Grantham argues, especially since the market fell into bear territory – albeit briefly – in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. . “In a bubble, no one wants to hear the bear case. It’s the worst kind of party poo,” Grantham wrote. “Because bubbles, especially the superbubbles where we find ourselves right now, are often the most exhilarating financial experiences of a lifetime.” Grantham believes that the Federal Reserve’s moves to cut rates to zero — and then hold them there for nearly two years — are a major cause of the current market foam. The Fed is widely expected to start raising rates at its March meeting. “One of the main reasons I deplore superbubbles – and I blame the Fed and other financial authorities for allowing and facilitating them – is the underestimated damage bubbles cause when they burst and reduce our wealth,” he wrote. Grantham added that “when the bubbles form, they give us a ridiculously inflated view of our real wealth, which encourages us to spend accordingly. Then, when the bubbles burst, they destroy most of those dreams and accelerate the forces downside negative economics.” “Allowing bubbles, let alone assisting them, is simply bad economic policy,” Grantham wrote, adding that he was concerned about “the terrible rise in inequality that accompanies rising asset prices, which many do not simply do not possess”. This is not the first time Grantham has issued such a dire call to the markets. He made a similar proclamation about the end of the bull market in January 2021 , calling the actions an “epic bubble”. The market ended 2021 near record highs and with its third straight year of gains. Rate hikes will deflate much of the market’s hot air Other investment experts share some of Grantham’s concerns, but not all. Jordan Kahn, president and chief investment officer of ACM Funds, which has a portfolio that both buys stocks and shorts those he thinks are overvalued, said there are definitely more opportunities on the market. short side of the market right now. Kahn told CNN Business that his long-short fund is only about 30% invested in bullish positions that he plans to increase. He is also worried about what will happen to equities as rates rise. “When rates are at zero for a long time, it’s easy to justify almost any valuation, and coming out of 2020 we’ve seen ridiculous prices for equities,” he said, what he hadn’t seen it since 1999. “But as soon as the inflation started people started questioning the valuations.” Still, Kahn is not as bearish as Grantham. Rather than an epic accident, it foresees a series of what he calls “bubbles,” mini manias in market corners like cryptocurrencies and speculative, unprofitable tech stocks. “There was a lot of blind faith,” Kahn said. “There are areas where there has been a lot of speculation and there will be pain there.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/21/investing/jeremy-grantham-stock-bubble/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos