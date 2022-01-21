Stock market signals more downside ahead as all major US indices drop below their closely watched 200-day moving averages





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Bryan R Smith/Reuters All major stock indices traded below their 200-day moving averages on Friday as volatility soared.

A sharp drop below the widely followed technical indicator suggests more weakness ahead.

But there are few indications of stress in credit markets that would point to a broader systemic issue affecting equities.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 things before the opening bell. All three major stock indices were below their 200-day moving averages on Friday as volatility soared. The Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones closed below the widely followed technical indicator on Thursday, while the S&P 500 fell below the key level on Friday afternoon. The moving average helps traders identify the underlying trend of a security or index. Consecutive decisive daily closes below the 200-day average would suggest greater weakness ahead. And it comes at a time when the Federal Reserve is preparing to kick off a new round of interest rate hikes and quantitative tightening after flooding the market with liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Wall Street’s fear gauge soared as high as 52% this week, with the VIX hitting 29 and hitting its highest level since early December. The trend in interest rates remains higher, which could continue to put pressure on high-growth tech stocks that are generating little or no earnings, according to Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna. InternationalGroup. “Until the strong negative correlation between US Treasury yields and equities breaks down, it will be difficult for a prolonged rally to form,” he explained in a Thursday note. Year-to-date, the Nasdaq 100 is down 11% while the S&P 500 is down 8%. The last time they traded below their respective 200-day moving averages was in the second quarter of 2020. Although there is usually a lot of volatility and so-called head fakes when the stock market trades around this indicator, Murphy pointed out that signs of capitulation among investors are starting to show. “We have highlighted a plethora of capitulation indicators over the past few days, including: a 10% correction in the [Nasdaq]term structure inversions in [Nasdaq] and [S&P 500]bullish/bearish AAII at the low, extreme shifts in sentiment and positioning,” he said. For the week ending Jan. 19, the percentage of bullish investors responding to the AAII’s sentiment survey fell to 21%, its lowest level since the summer of 2020. , bearish responses jumped to 47%, its highest level since spring 2020. . But the washed out sentiment is seen by some traders as a contrary indicator. Earnings season is also expected to heat up over the next two weeks, with more than 60% of the S&P 500 and 70% of the Nasdaq 100 expected to be released by February 4. Strong results and comments from U.S. companies could remind investors that the underlying driver of stock returns—earnings—should rise despite impending interest rate hikes. And there are few indications of stress in credit markets that would point to a broader systemic issue affecting equities. Demand for high yield bonds remained strong relative to Treasuries. For now, the roughly 10% decline in the stock market after nearly two years of relentless gains reminds investors that stocks are, in fact, going down. Stockcharts.com

