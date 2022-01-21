The Nasdaq Composite tumbles 2.7% on Friday to book the worst week since the start of the COVID era as stock markets peak sharply

On Friday, the gauges for U.S. stocks ended sharply lower, capping a weak week for investors, highlighted by the biggest weekly drop in the S&P 500 and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite since March 2020.

For the week, the Nasdaq Composite fell 7.6%, its worst performance since March 20, 2020. The S&P 500 fell 5.7%, also its biggest drop since March 2020, and the Dow recorded a decline of 4.6. Weekly % slippage for the shortened holiday week, its worst since October 30, 2020.

The Nasdaq COMP composite index, -2.72% fell 385.10 points, or 2.7%, breaking through a round psychological level at 14,000 to close at 13,768.92.

The S&P 500 SPX, -1.89% fell 84.79 points, or 1.9%, to close at 4,397.94.

What drives the markets?

It was the week unfolding on Wall Street, a vacation-abbreviated trading period that might have felt like a time for bullish investors.

A bearish veil is cast over the market and volatility has become the new normal, with investors enduring notable intraday price swings to cap off a week of withering.

The S&P 500 posted its third consecutive weekly loss, according to FactSet data. Almost all sectors of the S&P 500 11 finished lower for the day, led by the SP500.50 communication services,

-3.88% ,

down 3.9%, and Consumer Discretionary SP500.25,

-3.10% ,

by 3.1%. Basic consumption SP500.30,

+0.02% ,

seen as a defensive play, were the exception, ending flat on the day.

The stats were worse for the Nasdaq Composite, which recorded its fourth consecutive weekly loss, following a sixth consecutive daily decline, marking its longest losing streak since 2012.

After entering correction territory on Wednesday, the Nasdaq Composite only deepened this rout. The index is down about 15% from its record close in November, approaching the 20% decline from a recent high that would meet the commonly used definition of a bear market.

Much of the discussion surrounding the recent bout of weakness in equities has centered on rising yields and the prospect of higher benchmark rates. Markets were dogged by a sell-off in the bond market and fears of Federal Reserve tightening to fight soaring inflation, which particularly hit rate-sensitive tech stocks.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the indices posted gains early in the day only to give them up later and on Friday the losses deepened at the close, giving bullish investors another punch.

A bumpy start to the earnings season has also shaken investor confidence, with a string of disappointing bank results and gloom over Netflix NFLX,

-21.79% ,

after the streaming service reported number of subscribers much lower than expected.

So far in January, upward earnings revisions have fallen to 58.6%, from 71.8% in December and 70.7% in November, from a peak of 82.3% in August, wrote Citigroup analysts.

The spike in revision momentum could be a catalyst for market weakness, Citi analysts wrote.

Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital, said lower guidelines from big banks have been a key factor. Nonetheless, we are at the start of earnings season and remain confident that the overall ratings will strengthen market fundamentals, softening the shock of rising yields, he said.

The yield of the 10-year Treasury note TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.762%

fell on Friday to finish below 1.75%, but soared this month, from 1.5% in early January.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies came under pressure, with bitcoin BTCUSD,

+0.20%

falling below a key support level at $40,000, dragging the sector lower. The losses come a day after Russia’s central bank proposed banning the use and mining of cryptos.

The economic calendar is light on Friday, including only the Conference Boards leading economic index for December, which rose 0.8%, in line with forecasts and signaling steady growth even as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has eroded economic activity.

Which companies are targeted?

Interactive Platoon

PTON,

+11.73%

shares soared 11% on Friday after chief executive John Foley pushed back on media reports claiming a production shutdown and layoffs that triggered a 23% plunge in Thursday’s regular trading session.

Netflix's stock ended down 22% on Friday, while shares of Rival Walt Disney & Co. with its Disney+ and Hulu services, closed 6.9% and streaming device maker Roku ended down 9.1%.

