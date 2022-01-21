Stocks Extend Losses for Third Week; Netflix dives





Stocks capped another day of losses on Wall Street on Friday with the S&P 500’s worst weekly decline since the pandemic began.

Stocks fell amid concerns about rising inflation and the Federal Reserve’s plan to raise interest rates from historic lows in an attempt to bring inflation down. Low rates helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the past two years.

The S&P 500 fell 84.79 points, or 1.9%, to 4,397.94. The benchmark has now slid for three straight weeks and the latest weekly loss is the worst since March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 450.02 points, or 1.3%, to 34,265.37 and also fell for its third straight week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 385.10, or 2.7%, to 13,768.92 and was hit particularly hard by higher interest rate expectations. As investors brace for higher interest rates, stocks of expensive technology companies and other expensive growth stocks look relatively less attractive. The index has fallen for four straight weeks and losses in recent months had left it in what Wall Street considers a market correction on Wednesday, 10% below its peak. The Nasdaq is now down 14.3% from its November 19 high. Tech stocks led, and often abruptly redirected, market momentum throughout the week. The market is working on digesting the magnitude of monetary policy changes during 2022, said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at US Bank Wealth Management. Technology and communications stocks were among the biggest drags on the market. Video streaming service Netflix plunged 21.8% after posting another quarter of disappointing subscriber growth. Disney, which has also been trying to grow its subscriber base for its streaming service, fell 6.9%. A mix of retailers, travel-related businesses and other businesses that rely on direct consumer spending also fell. Bond yields fell significantly. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.76% from 1.83% on Thursday evening. The decline weighed on bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Manufacturers of household goods and utilities, which are generally considered less risky investments, held up better than the rest of the market. Inflation fears and worries about the impact of rising interest rates have prompted a cautious shift in the broader market after a solid year of gains in 2021. Supply chain issues and higher raw material costs have prompted companies across a wide range of industries to raise prices for finished goods. Many of these companies have warned investors that their profit margins and operations will continue to feel the pinch in 2022. Rising costs have raised fears that consumers will begin to cut back on spending due to continued pressure on their wallets. The latest retail sales data for December was surprisingly disappointing and showed declining sales. The Fed is now expected to raise interest rates sooner and more often than previously announced to combat rising inflation that threatens to derail a fresh economic recovery. The central bank could start raising rates as early as March. Investors will be watching the Fed closely as officials gather for their final policy meeting next week. Investors have also been busy reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings, which could give them a better idea of ​​how the companies are dealing with lingering supply chain issues and higher costs. Paints and coatings maker PPG Industries fell 3.1% after warning investors it continued to struggle with high raw material costs and supply chain issues. Surgical device maker Intuitive Surgical fell 7.9% after warning that a focus on COVID-19 cases continues to hurt procedure volumes. Peloton rose 11.7% after the exercise bike and treadmill maker said second-quarter revenue would meet previous estimates. The stock fell a day earlier after CNBC reported that Peloton was temporarily halting production of exercise equipment to stem a drop in sales.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/Asian-shares-slide-after-more-losses-on-Wall-16792949.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos