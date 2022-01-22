Business
SINCE YOU DEMAND: We explain the stock market terminology to you – SPACS
SINCE YOU ASKED: Here we explain confusing stock market terminology and how you could profit from it – this week it’s Spacs
What does Spac mean?
A Spac is a special-purpose acquisition vehicle, an “empty shell” company listed on the stock exchange.
The money raised is used to buy another business, usually a private company that is not listed. The idea is to take this company to the stock market faster and more cheaply than going the normal route.
If an acquisition cannot be found within two years, the money must be returned to the original shareholders. This can cause a scramble to find something to buy whether it’s suitable or not. It’s become a Wall Street craze. The popularity of Spacs was such in 2021 that 334 deals were completed worth $597 billion, or 10% of M&As worldwide.
Change of mood: a Spac is an ad hoc acquisition vehicle, an “empty shell” company listed on the stock market
Why the excitement?
At the height of the Wall Street Spac feeding frenzy in late 2020 and early 2021, profits were often big.
The cult of personality played a role. Sir Richard Branson, Jay-Z and Donald Trump are among the personalities associated with Spacs. When Trump announced he was launching a media company to merge with a Spac, Digital World Acquisition, his stock price soared. However, this meeting has not yet taken place.
What’s the vibe now?
The excitement died down following disappointing performances. The price of the De-Spac ETF (exchange-traded fund) is down about 41% in the last 12 months. There are concerns about the quality of some of the acquired companies.
Usha Rodrigues, professor of corporate finance at the University of Georgia, compares some of the mergers to hasty weddings in Las Vegas.
Who makes money?
Hedge fund investors, who can borrow to invest in Spacs before they go public, will make a killing if there is a price “pop” (a sharp rise) at the start of trading. Banks advising Spacs can also earn lucrative commissions at various stages.
Private investors, on the other hand, are only allowed to buy the shares after they have started trading, sometimes at an inflated price.
But many will still be tempted to take the risk if a celebrity is involved, which is “never a good idea”, according to the SEC, the US watchdog.
Are Spacs coming to the UK?
Amsterdam has become the European capital of Spac, with listings including one sponsored by Bernard Arnault, boss of luxury giant LVMh. Branson is expected to list another Spac in Amsterdam this year.
The United Kingdom would like to take part of the action to affirm the status of the City as a financial Rishi Sunak is said to be pro-Spac. Some listing rules have been relaxed, such as those on reverse takeovers (where a small company buys out a large company). London can only boast one Spac so far, although more could arrive in the spring.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/investing/article-10428133/SINCE-ASK-explain-stock-market-terminology-SPACS.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022