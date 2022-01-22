SINCE YOU DEMAND: We explain the stock market terminology to you – SPACS

What does Spac mean?

A Spac is a special-purpose acquisition vehicle, an “empty shell” company listed on the stock exchange.

The money raised is used to buy another business, usually a private company that is not listed. The idea is to take this company to the stock market faster and more cheaply than going the normal route.

If an acquisition cannot be found within two years, the money must be returned to the original shareholders. This can cause a scramble to find something to buy whether it’s suitable or not. It’s become a Wall Street craze. The popularity of Spacs was such in 2021 that 334 deals were completed worth $597 billion, or 10% of M&As worldwide.

Change of mood: a Spac is an ad hoc acquisition vehicle, an “empty shell” company listed on the stock market

Why the excitement?

At the height of the Wall Street Spac feeding frenzy in late 2020 and early 2021, profits were often big.

The cult of personality played a role. Sir Richard Branson, Jay-Z and Donald Trump are among the personalities associated with Spacs. When Trump announced he was launching a media company to merge with a Spac, Digital World Acquisition, his stock price soared. However, this meeting has not yet taken place.

What’s the vibe now?

The excitement died down following disappointing performances. The price of the De-Spac ETF (exchange-traded fund) is down about 41% in the last 12 months. There are concerns about the quality of some of the acquired companies.

Usha Rodrigues, professor of corporate finance at the University of Georgia, compares some of the mergers to hasty weddings in Las Vegas.

Who makes money?

Hedge fund investors, who can borrow to invest in Spacs before they go public, will make a killing if there is a price “pop” (a sharp rise) at the start of trading. Banks advising Spacs can also earn lucrative commissions at various stages.

Private investors, on the other hand, are only allowed to buy the shares after they have started trading, sometimes at an inflated price.

But many will still be tempted to take the risk if a celebrity is involved, which is “never a good idea”, according to the SEC, the US watchdog.

Are Spacs coming to the UK?

Amsterdam has become the European capital of Spac, with listings including one sponsored by Bernard Arnault, boss of luxury giant LVMh. Branson is expected to list another Spac in Amsterdam this year.

The United Kingdom would like to take part of the action to affirm the status of the City as a financial Rishi Sunak is said to be pro-Spac. Some listing rules have been relaxed, such as those on reverse takeovers (where a small company buys out a large company). London can only boast one Spac so far, although more could arrive in the spring.