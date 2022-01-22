Daily Stock Market Review January 21, 2022





The MSE share price index showed a positive trend for the first time in three days as it rebounded 0.32% to 3,774.892 points. The increase is mainly due to the gains of BOV and HSBC which, together with the positive performance of MPC and LifeStar Insurance, offset the declines of PG and RS2. Meanwhile, GO, FIMBank, IHI and Hili Properties ended the day unchanged as overall equity trading activity contracted to 0.09 million euros. HSBC Bank Malta plc rebounded 4.5% to regain the €0.93 level on 12,000 shares. Still in the retail banking segment, Bank of Valletta plc rose 1.2% to €0.83 with 25,393 shares. LifeStar Insurance plc added 2.3% to the €0.45 level, but on insignificant volumes. The other performing stock today was Malta Properties Company plc up 3.8% to the €0.54 level on 4,591 shares. Within the same segment, Hili Properties plc remained at the €0.272 level on insignificant volumes. Yesterday, Hili Properties announced that it had completed the acquisition of a 50,000 m² plot of land in Lithuania’s largest free economic zone for 20.9 million euros. The property houses a 19,000 m² factory leased to REHAU Production, a leading solution provider for the construction, automotive and industrial sectors. Following this transaction, the value of the company’s real estate portfolio has increased to 135 million euros while the total lettable area has increased to 90,000 m² spread over 23 properties. Meanwhile, Hili Properties also noted that the planned property acquisition in Warsaw, Poland has not materialized. Five trades totaling 7,000 shares left the GO plc share price at the €3.22 level. FIMBank plc also closed the day unchanged at the $0.256 level on 14,647 shares. International Hotel Investments plc held steady at €0.60 on 8,086 shares. Meanwhile, PG plc fell 1.7% to an almost five-month low at €2.34 on a total of 10,600 shares. RS2 Software plc’s ordinary share price ended today’s trading session down 1.8% at €1.67, but on light volumes. The RF MGS index extended yesterday’s gains adding 0.33% to 1,069.38 points. Sovereign bond yields in the Eurozone fell slightly amid doubts about the strength of the economic recovery. At the same time, ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that inflation in the euro zone is unlikely to reach the levels seen in the United States, reflecting the weaker economic rebound in the single currency bloc by report to the United States. This report contains public information only and should not be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. The information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations that cannot be reasonably predicted. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company authorized to provide investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange. www.rizzofarrugia.com Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support us

