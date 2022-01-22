U.S. selling intensifies as Nasdaq falls 2%





US stocks fell on Friday as investors continue to worry about warmongering Federal Reserve, interest rate hikes, rising inflation and disappointing earnings, especially from mega-cap tech companies. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which entered correction territory mid-week, fell further, led by

Diffusion



giant

netflix



. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped more than 300, dropping below its 200-day moving average again. The benchmark S&P 500 index fell to its worst weekly performance since October 2020. Here’s where the U.S. indices stood after the 4 p.m. ET close on Friday: Netflix plunged more than 20% after a disappointing subscriber outlook. Year-to-date through Thursday, Netflix had lost nearly 16% alongside a sell-off in tech stocks, which largely benefited from a low interest rate environment during the pandemic. Three Wall Street analysts have explained here why they are less bullish on the stock. Peloton, meanwhile, staged a rebound on Friday to climb more than 10% after falling 24% in the previous session. The high-end exercise equipment maker has acknowledged plans to adjust production to meet lower demand. U.S. equities as a whole were rocked in early 2022 by expectations that the Fed will repeatedly hike rates and start shrinking its balance sheet, ending massive central bank support for the U.S. economy during the pandemic. . “Wall Street has gone from debating the aggressiveness of technology to being cyclical,” Edward Moya, senior equity analyst at Oanda, said in a Friday note. Investors, Moya said, appear to have two main concerns: inflationary pressures that could cause the Fed to become too aggressive in tightening monetary policy, and earnings growth expectations that may have been too optimistic in a context of rising labor costs. Upcoming tech profits including Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and Samsung. “I’m focused on earnings,” Jason Brady, president and CEO of Thornburg Investment Management, said in a note. “The markets are moving in a lot of interesting ways to start the year… I can pretty much bet that at the end of 2022 we’ll have a different market than the one that’s, every day, linearly correlated to rates.” The 10-year Treasury yield fell slightly to 1.749% from 1.833% on Thursday. Bond yields move inversely to prices. In cryptocurrencies, prices fell sharply as assets follow the rout in stocks. Bitcoin plunged as much as 10% to hit a six-month low below $38,000 and Ether fell below $3,000 as a broad sell-off intensified on Friday. “The decline is not a breakdown, but it does pull bitcoin out of the consolidation phase that characterized the chart for about three weeks in a bearish shift in near-term momentum,” said Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies, in a memo Friday. , adding that $37,361 is the key support level she sees for bitcoin. Oil fell slightly, although prices are still near their highest levels since late 2014. West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.71% to $84.94 a barrel. Brent, the international oil benchmark, fell 0.87% to $87.61 a barrel as strong demand for the commodity outpaced global supply. JPMorgan said Brent could rise to $150 a barrel in the first quarter of 2022 if an ongoing dispute between Russia and Ukraine leads to a supply shock. Gold slid 0.48% to $1,830.26 an ounce.

