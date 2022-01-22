Investors are facing the stock market’s worst week since the start of the pandemic

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Colby Nelson works on the floor, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Americans used to seeing their retirement accounts and other investments grow bigger and bigger suffered a reckoning this week as markets suffered their worst week since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an orderly but persistent fall, nearly every sector of the stock market sold off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost nearly 1,400 points, or 3.9%, on the week, while the broad-based S&P 500 has fallen 5.1% since Tuesday.

Tech companies from Apple to Netflix were the hardest hit, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index fell 6.2% on the week. Speculative cryptocurrency bets have been hammered.

The biggest driver of the fall was growing fears that persistently high inflation will force the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, to aggressively raise interest rates this year. Soaring prices for things from used cars to meat to gasoline have quickly become a mainstream concern among Americans. Higher interest rates can dampen price increases, but also limit economic activity, which often hits stocks hard, especially high-profile companies.

The drop was a wake-up call for investors, who had seen prices crash when the pandemic began in March 2020. But markets quickly rebounded, defying expectations of a bull run over the past few months. last two years. Although no one knows the trajectory of the stock market, many analysts say the recent selloff heralds a rocky year.

The market is significantly overvalued, which works well when interest rates are at record highs, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moodys Analytics. But when rates rise, valuations become a real issue, so the market adjusts to the new interest rate reality.

Some analysts said the selloff was an inevitable response to months of rapid growth. But, they pointed out, the economic recovery remains strong, with low unemployment and rising wages.

This is a normal correction in a bull market, said Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth. Hopefully we reach a point of pessimism, disdain and even fear so extreme that we will soon hit bottom. The underlying fundamentals are still strong.

Still, a tough stock market could add to a litany of economic difficulties Americans have been experiencing recently, despite the strength of the global economy. Supply chain difficulties continue to lead to many product delays and empty shelves, labor shortages affect many industries, and inflation is a top concern for many Americans in the surveys.

It also poses a threat to President Joe Bidens’ political standing, as Republicans accuse his policies of overheating the economy and making the problem worse.

With the decline in the stock market, bond yields also rose, in anticipation of Fed interest rate hikes. This, in turn, threatens to lead to higher costs for various types of borrowing. Most notably, mortgage rates are skyrocketing, suggesting that historically expensive homes will only become more expensive for buyers.

Investors are bracing for the Fed to wean markets off the supports offered earlier in the pandemic. Experts predict three to five interest rate hikes in the coming months. The hope is that by slowing lending, Americans’ seemingly insatiable demand for goods and services will decline and price growth will slow.

It remains a delicate balancing act for the Fed, led by Chairman Jerome Powell, whom Biden has nominated for a second term. Powell wants to slow the economy just enough to bring inflation down from 40-year highs of around 7% year-over-year price growth to a healthier 2-3%.

If the Fed is too aggressive, it could send the economy crashing into recession and cause unemployment to soar and economic misery to spread. But if the threat is too nonchalant, higher inflation could become a lasting feature of the economy, eating away at wage gains and depressing quality of life.

How successfully the Fed navigates these cross-currents is the wildcard in the outlook, Bob Schwartz, an economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a note late Friday.

Domestic markets during the pandemic have already seen troubling dynamics, but have largely ignored them as the Fed has kept interest rates low and consumer spending has remained robust.

But with covid-19 infections due to the omicron variant surging and a tight labor market, traders this week appeared to be adjusting their long-term view of the financial landscape.

The fallout from the week’s losses could have broad consequences, hitting 401(k) and retirement accounts and forcing borrowers to revise their expectations for the year after a prodigious rise in the market over the past year. The Dow Jones gained 18.7% in 2021, and the S&P did even better at 26.9%.

U.S. consumers, buoyed by a booming stock market and high savings rates, have so far continued to spend despite rising prices and disruptions from the fast-spreading omicron variant. But analysts say they fear sustained declines in the stock market could lead to a broader pullback in spending that would further hamper the recovery.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, lost 10% of its value on Friday, falling below $37,000, its lowest level since August. The cryptocurrency is down about 40% from all-time highs of nearly $69,000 in November.