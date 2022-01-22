Nasdaq correction deepens as stocks slide





US stock markets tumble, with the Nasdaq sinking deeper into correction territory as stocks of streaming service providers tumble. Key points to remember US stock markets tumble, en route to further weekly lows, as the Nasdaq slides deeper into correction territory.

Shares of streaming service providers plummet after Netflix reported slowing subscriber growth.

Crude oil futures fall for a second day. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is collapsing, now at 1.76%. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500, with stocks plunging on slowing subscriber growth. The news drives down shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and others in the online entertainment sector. Small bank stocks continue their week-long decline, led by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) following its earnings report. Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC) and other semiconductor companies are higher after Intel announced it would invest at least $20 billion in two Ohio chip factories. Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (UA) rise on an analyst upgrade, helping to boost shares of rival Nike, Inc. (NKE). Crude oil futures fall for a second day. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is collapsing, now at 1.76%. The euro appreciated against the dollar. A massive sell-off is underway in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) price is down 10% below $39,000. Ether (ETH), XRP (XRP) and Solana (SOL) are also trading lower by double-digit percentages. Editor’s Pick: Quick Hits Microsoft jumps after bullish valuations ahead of earnings Fed Releases Discussion Paper on US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Main actions for January 2022 Fed Fallout: Chart of the Day The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns that interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve could have significant negative effects on other countries. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the virtual World Economic Forum event that the Fed could “throw cold water” on already weak economic recoveries in some countries facing dollar-denominated debt. She called on US policymakers to clearly communicate their plans to avoid surprises. The Fed has signaled that it plans to start raising interest rates this year in an effort to rein in rising inflation. It has kept rates near zero for nearly two years in response to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Georgieva added that the IMF expects the global economic recovery to continue, but is “losing some momentum” due to rising COVID-19 cases, inflation and the debt. For this reason, she said, central banks must have “policy flexibility” to maintain growth. Netflix (NFLX): Today’s Stock Netflix’s stock sell-off, which began after the streaming service’s fourth-quarter earnings report was released yesterday, continues as shares fell 21%. The impact is felt across the industry. Investors dumped stocks after Netflix said subscriptions grew less than the company expected during the period, and subscriber growth in the current quarter will be less than half of what analysts had expected. Netflix also admitted that it has been affected by increased competition. The news led several analysts to downgrade the stock. Shares of rivals Disney, Roku, Inc. (ROKU), Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) and ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) also tumble on fears the streaming market is saturated and competition is forcing companies to spend more more in content to attract viewers. Another concern is rising subscription prices and consumers’ willingness to pay for them. Netflix announced last week an increase in monthly subscription fees in the United States and Canada. Customers will now be charged $9.99 for the basic plan, an increase of $1, while the standard plan has increased from $13.99 to $15.49 and the premium plan to $19.99 from 17, $99. Netflix shares have lost about a third of their value over the past year.

