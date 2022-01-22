



Yesterday’s session, after Wednesday’s session, also confirmed that something new is happening in the equity markets. The performance of the European stock markets yesterday again confirmed a scenario already put forward by analysts at ProiezionidiBorsa. A phenomenon that hasn’t been seen for some time is happening on European listings and on the Italian stock exchange. A new bullish scenario could emerge on the European markets and the Italian stock market with the fall of the American stock market. What happened yesterday is symptomatic of a situation that has already occurred in Wednesday’s session as well. Wednesday was a tough session for the US stock market. All three major US equity indices closed with declines of more than 1%. The Nasdaq, which ended down 1.2%, marked its fourth negative session in the past 5. After the heavy closure of Wall Street, yesterday morning all the conditions were met for the European stock markets to open sharply lower. Instead, after a cautious start, the listings began to gain traction and closed around 0.7% higher. At the opening of the American stock market, European markets were already at the highest of the day. A phenomenon that had not been seen for some time is occurring on European listings and on the Italian stock exchange During the last two sessions, European stock markets have advanced despite the obvious difficulties of the American stock market. The hypothesis on the table, to be confirmed in the next sessions, is that sales on Wall Street will turn into purchases of European equities. In fact, many European stocks, especially those tied to the economic cycle, are much cheaper than most US stocks. Because of this, the upside potential for these stocks is greater than that of many Wall Street stocks, especially tech stocks. These stocks have suffered more than others over the past 3 months. Piazza Affari could be one of the favorite stock exchanges for American investors. Our price list is still at 80% of all-time highs, unlike the German and French exchanges at all-time highs. Therefore, in theory, the Italian stock market has larger margins of appreciation with the Spanish stock market, which is also still far from absolute maximums. Yesterday, the Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed up 0.7%, ending on the high of the day at 27,570 points. A rating of 27,600 points proves to be a tough resistance. Prices have attempted to break above it for the past three sessions but have failed. Exceeding 27,600 points would push the Ftse Mib index close to the 28,000 point threshold. On the other hand, the threshold of 27,200 points must be carefully monitored. If the prices fell below this level, they would reach 26,900 points. Deepening

Market update

