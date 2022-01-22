Bitcoin price drops below $37,000 in tandem with tech selloff





It’s becoming more and more common: when stocks go down, so does bitcoin. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, fell below $37,000 on Friday to its lowest dollar value since August 2021, according to CoinDesk. It stood at $36,689.39, down 11% from Thursday and 46% from its November 2021 high. The decline came quickly on the heels of a late afternoon slump in the stock market on Thursday. Cryptocurrencies and equities have fallen together since the start of the year, responding to investor concerns about how a series of expected Federal Reserve interest rate hikes will affect markets. Cryptocurrencies are no longer an isolated risk asset and react to changes in global politics, said Clara Medalie, research director at cryptocurrency market data provider Kaiko. It’s no surprise that both are starting to get more volatile as liquidity taps close. A measure of how bitcoin has become more closely linked to markets: the cryptocurrency is near its strongest correlation with the stock market since September 2020, according to Kaiko. This means that when the stock market goes down, so does bitcoin. The bitcoin price decline followed a stock market tumble on Thursday.

Photo:



Joe Raedle/Getty Images



This side-to-side movement has fluctuated over time, with long stretches where bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies move at their own pace. The widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies among investors may have made them more susceptible to stock sell-offs. Bitcoin’s drop in dollar value on Friday coincided with a 20% plunge in Netflix shares, wiping out more than $40 billion in market capitalization. The streaming giant said it expects to add a much lower number of subscribers this quarter than a year ago. Some analysts suggest selloffs among popular tech stocks could prompt investors to liquidate positions in their crypto holdings to limit overall losses and meet margin calls, requests from brokers to deposit cash to cover possible losses on transactions made with borrowed money. Although the SEC has not announced any major actions against major crypto exchanges, the commission has threatened to sue companies offering crypto loans. The WSJ’s Dion Rabouin explains why this part of the crypto market has received such a strong reaction. Photo: Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

We’ve seen exactly that happen before. Since bitcoin is such an excellent reserve of liquidity, it is used in times of margin calls, said Chris Bendiksen, head of research at CoinShares, a London-based asset management firm.. Shares of cryptocurrency stocks, which tend to track the performance of bitcoin, also fell. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global fell 13%. MicroStrategy, which makes enterprise software but has invested billions in bitcoin and whose chief executive, Michael Saylor, is a vocal cryptocurrency advocate, lost 18%. Write to Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected] Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Appeared in the print edition of January 22, 2022 under the title “Bitcoin Follows Stocks Tumble”.

