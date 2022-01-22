Nouveau Monde Announces Filing of Prospectus Supplement for Public Offering





Content of the article MONTREAL New World Graphite Inc. ( New world or the Society ) ( TSXV: NEW ; NYSE: NMG ; Frankfurt: NM9A ) is pleased to announce that it has filed a Prospectus Supplement establishing a new at-the-market equity offering (the ATM offer ). Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead agent for the ATM Offering and B. Riley and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-agents (collectively, the Officers ). The ATM Offering will allow the Company to offer for sale and issue up to US$75 million (or the equivalent in Canadian dollars) of common shares of the Company (the Ordinary actions ) from time to time, at the discretion of the Company. Any sale of Common Shares under the ATM Offering will be made by way of at-the-market distributions as defined in NI 44-102 concerning on-shelf distribution , including sales made directly on the TSX Venture Exchange or the New York Stock Exchange or any other stock exchange for common shares in Canada or the United States. Common shares will be distributed at market prices prevailing at the time of sale. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Common Shares in connection with the ATM Offering.

Content of the article The net proceeds from the ATM placement are expected to be used for the development of the Matawinie graphite mine and the Bcancour battery materials plant, as well as for general working capital needs and corporate expenses. Distributions of Common Shares pursuant to the ATM Offering will be made pursuant to the terms of a Share Distribution Agreement dated January 21, 2022 (the Distribution Agreement ) by and between the Company and the Agents, pursuant to which the Company may distribute Common Shares under the ABM Offering from time to time through the Agents in accordance with the terms of the distribution. A prospectus supplement (the Prospectus Supplement ) to the short form base shelf prospectus of the Company dated May 19, 2021, as amended by Amendment No. 1 dated January 19, 2022 (the Base Shelf Prospectus ) has been filed with the securities commissions or securities authorities of each of the provinces of Canada, as well as with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SECOND ) as part of the F-10 Corporation Registration Statement Form (the Registration statement ) under the United States/Canada Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System. The Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement contain important detailed information about the Company and the ATM Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement and other documents the Company has filed to obtain fuller information about the Company and the ATM Offering before making an investment decision. ‘investment. The Prospectus Supplement filed in Canada (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) and the Offering Agreement will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The U.S. filed prospectus supplement (together with the registration statement) will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and there will be no sale of securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction. The securities offered and the contents of this press release have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, and no such authority has passed by the accuracy or adequacy of the Prospectus Supplement, the Shelf Prospectus of basis or registration statement.

Content of the article About New World Nouveau Monde strives to become a key player in the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working to develop a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Quebec, Canada, for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading battery and automotive manufacturers, providing high-performance and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and chain traceability. supply. www.NMG.com Subscribe to our newsfeed: https://NMG.com/investors/#news Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the timing and completion of the ATM offering, the intended use of proceeds of the ATM offering and the statements that are discussed in the About Nouveau Monde that essentially describe the prospects and objectives of the Company, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. In addition, these forward-looking statements were based on various underlying factors and assumptions, including that distributions from the ATM Investment will be made, if any, on favorable terms and that proceeds of distributions from the ATM Investment will be used by Nouveau Monde as currently expected and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking information and statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, delays in expected delivery times of equipment, Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether these strategic initiatives will produce the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of cost inflation, risks of obtaining necessary permits, operational performance of the Company’s assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting operations of society, risk of political and social acceptability, risk of environmental regulations ale, foreign exchange and currency risk, technological developments, impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and government responses thereto, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, risk cash flow and capital structure, general business risks and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under the heading Risk Factors in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated April 30, 2021 and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this cautionary statement could also materially adversely affect any forward-looking statements.

Content of the article Many of these uncertainties and contingencies may directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans regarding the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material differences between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Further information concerning the Company is available on the SEDAR database ( www.sedar.com), and for US readers on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov), and on the company’s website at: www.NMG.com. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005498/en/ contacts Julie Package

VP Communication & ESG Strategy

+1-450-757-8905 #140

[email protected] #distro

