SPACs take center stage in Singapore





Two Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) have started trading in Singapore since the start of the new year, with a third SPAC expected to follow soon as the Southeast Asian country strives to position itself as a center of activity for SPACs in the region. SPACs have captured the attention of investors and others in Asia, with Grab being its biggest buzz-maker to go public via the blank check company route, CNBC and other media reported Friday, January 21. Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation, Singapore’s first SPAC, began trading on the Singapore Stock Exchange on Thursday (January 20). His second, Pegasus Asia, debuted Friday, January 21. See also: Singapore Exchange may relax guidelines for SPAC listings Shares of Pegasus Asia began trading Friday (January 21) at 5.01 Singapore dollars ($3.73), close to the original offering price of 5 Singapore dollars ($3.72). Its IPO brought the company gross proceeds of 170 million Singapore dollars ($126 million), according to the report. In addition to being Singapore’s first SPAC listing, Pegasus Asia is also the first SPAC with international investors. Global backers include Tikehau Capital and Financire Agache. neil parek, CEO and non-independent director of Pegasus Asia, told CNBC the company is fully confident it will find the right company to acquire. Parekh, who also holds senior positions at Tikehau Capital, said the blank check company targets tech-savvy companies across multiple sectors, including FinTech, real estate, healthcare and consumer. Read more: Grab gears up for Nasdaq open Dec. 2 The rush for SPACs in the new year follows 2021 rule changes implemented by the Singapore Stock Exchange that gave SPACs the green light to list on the exchanges main board. The rules state that a SPAC must have a market capitalization of 150 million Singapore dollars, plus a 24-month deadline to de-SPAC, according to the report. Parekh told CNBC that Tikehau Capital is considering several companies seeking to list on the Singapore Stock Exchange after the publication of Singapore’s consultation paper for SPACs. We had the opportunity to take a very close look at this and put some ideas into it, Parekh said. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: AUTHENTICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 On:More than half of US consumers believe biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why do less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed over 2,200 consumers to better define this perception in relation to the usage gap and identify ways companies can increase usage.

