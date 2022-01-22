GLOBAL MARKETS – Bond yields fall as Netflix fuels stock market selloff

NEW YORK/LONDON: Risk aversion dominated markets on Friday as actions crashed on Wall Street and across Europe, oil prices fell from seven-year highs earlier in the week and bond prices surged as traders rushed for the relative safety of government debt .

Weak subscriber growth reported Thursday night at Netflix Inc sent its shares tumbling 21.8% and casting a pall in a market already reeling from fears that the Federal Reserve is tightening monetary policy too aggressively to fight the coronavirus crisis. ‘inflation.

Investors await details from the Fed’s policy meeting next week on how it will proceed at a time when inflation is such a burning political issue that it could force a more hawkish stance.

The data, however, won’t start showing an expected slowdown in consumer price inflation for at least a few months, making it harder for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell as he tries to calm down. the steps.

“We know the Fed is starting to pivot and the problem is that the inflation numbers aren’t going to start falling until late spring,” said Andrew Slimmon, managing director of Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Despite Netflix’s negative earnings, it’s too early to tell whether business fundamentals won’t remain strong, he said.

In Europe, the German, French and Italian indices fell nearly 2%, with the broad Euro STOXX index of the top 600 regional companies closing down 1.84%. The MSCI All Country World Index fell 1.74%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.30%, the S&P 500 fell 1.89% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.72%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both posted their biggest weekly declines since the market collapsed in March 2020.

As the Fed prepares to hike interest rates up to four times this year, fear of a hard landing has grown among investors. But a slowing economy in the coming months will likely give the Fed second thoughts, said Steven Ricchiuto, chief U.S. economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC.

“By the time we get to the second rate hike, everything will be unfolding enough for everyone to back down from these calls,” he said. “Growth numbers will slow much faster than the Fed had anticipated.”

Yields on US Treasuries and Eurozone government bonds fell as concerns over a potential conflict in Ukraine also dampened risk appetite and stock market declines increased demand for the debt.

The yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell 7.2 basis points to 1.762%, a sharp decline from the two-year high of 1.902% hit on Wednesday.

Overnight markets in Asia were broadly lower, including in China where benchmark mortgage rates were cut on Thursday in the latest move to support an economy embittered by its property sector.

The US dollar edged lower along with US Treasury yields, with investors looking to next week’s Fed meeting for clarity on the outlook for rate hikes and quantitative tightening.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.138% to 95.627. The yen was last down 0.40% at $113.6300. The euro was last up 0.30% at $1.1344,

Oil prices fell for a second day, pressured by an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, as investors took profits after global oil benchmarks hit highs in seven years.

Brent futures fell 49 cents, or 0.6%, to $87.89 a barrel, while U.S. futures fell 41 cents to $85.14 a barrel. barrel.

Gold was expected to gain a second week as inflation and geopolitical risks boosted its safe-haven appeal, but it slid on Friday amid a broader commodity decline.

U.S. gold futures settled 0.6% at $1,831.80 an ounce – Reuters

Reuters also reported:

Wall Street’s major indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as Netflix shares plunged after a weak earnings report, capping a brutal week for actions which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq post their biggest weekly percentage declines since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The benchmark S&P 500 index posted its third consecutive week of declines, ending with an 8.3% drop from its record high in early January.

Losses also deepened for the Nasdaq after the high-tech index earlier in the week confirmed it was in a corrective phase, closing more than 10% from its November high. The Nasdaq has now fallen 14.3% from its November high and closed Friday at its lowest level since June.

Shares of Netflix fell 21.8%, weighing on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, after the streaming giant forecast weak subscriber growth. Shares of competitor Walt Disney fell 6.9%, dragging down the Dow Jones, while Roku also slipped 9.1%.

“It’s really been a continuation of a tech rout,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management. , I think, is today’s catalyst. .”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 450.02 points, or 1.3%, to 34,265.37, the S&P 500 lost 84.79 points, or 1.89%, to 4,397.94 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 385.10 points, or 2.72%, to 13,768.92.

For the week, the S&P 500 fell 5.7%, the Dow Jones 4.6% and the Nasdaq 7.6%.

The Dow Jones fell for a sixth consecutive session, its longest streak of daily declines since February 2020.

The S&P 500 closed below its 200-day moving average, a key technical level, for the first time since June 2020.

“When the markets turn the way they turned this week, it’s the emotion that takes over,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group. “Until he finds support, no one will care about anything fundamental.”

Shares are off to a rocky start to 2022 as a rapid rise in Treasury yields amid fears the Federal Reserve may become aggressive in controlling inflation has hit technology and growth stocks particularly hard.

Investors are focused on next week’s Fed meeting for clarity on the central bank’s plans to tighten monetary policy in the coming months, after data from last week showed prices at US consumption in December had recorded the largest annual increase in nearly four decades.

Between the Fed meeting and the results, the market could be worrying about a lot of things next week, said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist at Commonwealth Financial Network.

Apple, Tesla and Microsoft are among the big companies due to report a busy earnings week next week.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 4.26 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a 4.34-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and 24 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 13 new highs and 1,029 new lows.

About 14.6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, compared to the daily average of 10.4 billion over the past 20 sessions.- Reuters