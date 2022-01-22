The stock market ends six weeks of consecutive victories





A worried investor can be seen looking at the chart of digital values ​​at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). Reuters/File Nervous investors remain on the sidelines due to COVID-19 concerns.

PSX closes the outgoing week with a loss of 745 points.

Players remain cautious ahead of the MPC announcement next week. After six unbroken weeks of closing in the green, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) succumbed to selling pressure in the outgoing week and closed with a loss of 745 points or 1.63% to settle at 45,018.28 points. The market remained under pressure throughout the week, seeing the biggest decline on Thursday, JS Global analyst Wasil Zaman said. The week started on a bearish note as jittery investors opted to stay away amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The downtrend continued over the next three sessions as the lack of positive triggers coupled with the depreciation of the Rupee against the US Dollar amid rising crude oil and commodity prices added to the woes of investors who chose to stay away. Moreover, during the week, market participants remained cautious in anticipation of the monetary policy announcement scheduled for Monday. Fortunately, on the last Friday of the trading week, the tables turned as the bulls returned to the stock market following an upward revision to Pakistan’s economic growth rate for the previous fiscal year due to a change basic. It is relevant to mention here that the government rebased the economy from fiscal year 2005-06 to 2015-16, which enlarged the size of the economy, supported the growth rate and reduced the public debt. Other major developments during the week were: the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced a 17% commodity sales tax, the zero-rate sales tax was removed, the reserves of exchange rate fell by $562 million, KE asked NEPRA to return 0.67 Re per unit of electricity to consumers, and Pakistan Suzuki raised the price of cars due to the “mini-budget”. Meanwhile, overseas sales were seen this week, reaching $2.09 million against a net purchase of $0.53 million recorded last week. The sell-off was seen in petroleum marketing companies ($1.4 million) and technology and communications ($1 million). On the home front, large purchases were reported by individuals ($12.4 million), followed by banks ($5.9 million). During the week under review, average volumes reached 201 million shares (down 43% week-on-week), while the average value traded was $42 million ( down 17% over one week). Top winners and losers of the week Negative sector contributions came from technology and communication (-241 points), commercial banks (-96 points), cement (-69 points), refinery (-65 points) and fertilizers (-63 points). On the other hand, positive contributions came from oil and gas exploration companies (+36 points), electricity production and distribution (+7 points) and real estate investment (+6 points). The main losers in terms of certificates were TRG Pakistan (-239 points), Cnergy Pakistan Limited (-31 points), MCB (-23 points), Dawood Hercules Corporation (-22 points) and Pakistan State Oil (-21 points) . Meanwhile, the main gainers were Kot Addu Power Company (+30 points), Mari Petroleum (+24 points) and BAHL (+23 points). Outlook for next week A report from Arif Habib Limited predicted: Investors should remain cautious over the coming week as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets as inflationary pressure is expected to rise amid rising prices raw material. Additionally, talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are expected to resume on January 28, which could have a positive impact on the market, he added. The KSE-100 is currently trading at a PER of 5.1x (2022) compared to the Asia-Pacific regional average of 13.9x while offering a dividend yield of 8.7% against 2.3% offered by the region, the brokerage said.

