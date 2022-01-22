Athens Stock Exchange reaches levels not seen since 2014





The gathering at Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) which started in late 2021 peaked earlier this week when the index climbed to levels not seen since 2014. The last time the main index exceeded 950 points was in December 2014. Earlier in January, an HSBC report recommended buying Greek bank stocks, seeing great cash flow potential in the local market. Cash duly flowed to the stock exchange as turnover continued to rise. Although the benchmark market index fell 15 points on Friday, heavily impacted by the decline of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday and that of the rest of the euro zone on Friday, the risks of a war in Ukraine rising again, last month’s rise is considered dramatic. The Athens Stock Exchange has gained 5.50% since January 1 New capital inflows are focused on the banking sector, with the banking index gaining 13.69% since the start of 2022, almost as much as the gains for all of 2021. The general year-to-date price index gained 5.50%, the high-cap index gained 5.99%, while the mid-cap index gained 4, 27%. The total market capitalization since the beginning of 2022 is increased by 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion). The best performing stocks since the start of 2022 are from Alpha Bank (+18.85%), Jumbo (+14.01%), Aegean Airlines (+13.84%), Piraeus (+12.405), Eurobank (+11 .51%), Ethniki (+10.37%), Titan (+9.27%), Motor Oil (+8.95%), ELPE (+7.72%), IPTO (+6.83%) , Elvalhalcor (+5.95%), Viohalco (+5.88%) and Lamda Development (+4.27%). The reasons for the rally Analysts say the rally on the Athens Stock Exchange is due to several factors: As the world prepares for a “big tightening” of monetary policy, Greece is about to embark on a new multi-year growth cycle, with an avalanche of capital inflows from the EU that will reach 82 billion euros ($93 billion) by 2027.

Analysts expect Greece to be highly likely to achieve a BB+ rating in 2022, from at least one of the four major rating agencies, which is one step away from investment grade.

Greek banks are now back to normal, with the non-performing exposures index expected to fall to 5% next year for the sector as a whole. The rally on the Athens Stock Exchange follows a series of positive forecasts from international organizations for the Greek economy. The European Commission, for example, predicted strong growth rates of 7.1% in 2021 and 5.2% in 2022 for Greece in its autumn economic forecast, published in November. The EU executive has revised its forecast for 2021 upwards from those published in July (4.3%) and slightly downwards for 2022 (from 6%).

