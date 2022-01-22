A lasting market downturn can be a significant risk early in your retirement

Anchiy | E+ | Getty Images

For investors whose retirement is decades away, the stock market pullback should be of little concern, as your portfolio has plenty of time to recover before you need the money. Still, if you’re a new retiree or about to retire, it’s worth considering what a prolonged downturn would mean for your long-term portfolio. Basically, bear markets can pose significant “streak of returns” risk in the early years of retirement. This risk essentially relates to how the order or sequence of market returns over time, combined with withdrawals from your portfolio, can impact your long-term balance. Learn more about personal finance:

Retirees need to keep so much money, advisers say “If there’s a downturn early on, it can derail an entire retirement plan,” said Wade Pfau, professor of retirement income at the American College of Financial Services. The main indices had a difficult week. Through Thursday’s close, the S&P 500 index is down 3.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down about 3.4% and the Nasdaq Composite Index is down 4.9%. Year-to-date, the S&P has lost 5.9%, and the Dow Jones and Nasdaq have fallen 4.4% and 9.5%, respectively. Typically, bear markets can present a buying opportunity for investors as they buy stocks at a lower price than they would otherwise have.

However, this also means that if you sell, you do so at depressed prices. And for retirees in particular, this can be problematic. “If there is a big loss in the market and you make withdrawals, you could withdraw more from your portfolio than it can compensate for,” said certified financial planner Avani Ramnani, managing director of Francis Financial at New York. “If this happens at the start of retirement… the recovery may be very low and put you in danger of not recovering at all or of being lower than where you would have been and therefore compromising your lifestyle at retirement. retirement,” Ramnani said.

Here’s how a sequence of return risk can impact your savings: Suppose a person retired at the turn of the century with $1 million invested in the S&P and withdrew $40,000 each year, with withdrawals after the first year adjusted by 2% for inflation. In 2020, the remaining balance would have been around $470,000, according to Ben Carlson, director of institutional asset management for Ritholtz Wealth Management, who crunch the numbers for a blog post. In the scenario above, the portfolio would have been subject to a bear market at the start of the person’s retirement, when the S&P lost 37% over three years between 2000 and 2002, but benefited from a long bull market. period that began in 2009.

However, if the order of the annual returns were reversed, with the gains the S&P posted at the end of the 20 years occurring first and that first bear market occurring last, that same person would have over $2.3 million. after withdrawing the $40,000 or inflation-adjusted amount. every year. “It’s not the specific returns over time, but the order of those returns that matters,” Pfau said.

How to fight risk

The good news is that there are options to mitigate the risk. The first is simply to plan more prudent spending, Pfau said. In other words, the less you regularly spend, the less you need to withdraw overall. Another strategy is to adjust your spending when your portfolio performance suffers.