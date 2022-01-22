Inventories fall for the 3rd week in a row

Stocks capped another day of losses on Wall Street on Friday with the S&P 500’s worst weekly decline since the pandemic began.

Stocks fell amid concerns about rising inflation and the Federal Reserve’s plan to raise interest rates from historic lows in an attempt to bring inflation down. Low rates helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the past two years.

The S&P 500 fell 84.79 points, or 1.9%, to 4,397.94. The benchmark has now slid for three straight weeks and the latest weekly loss is the worst since March 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 450.02 points, or 1.3%, to 34,265.37 and also fell for its third consecutive week.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 385.10, or 2.7%, to 13,768.92 and was hit particularly hard by higher interest rate expectations. As investors brace for higher interest rates, stocks of expensive technology companies and other expensive growth stocks look relatively less attractive. The index has fallen for four straight weeks and losses in recent months had left it in what Wall Street considers a market correction on Wednesday, 10% below its peak.

The Nasdaq is now down 14.3% from its November 19 high.

Tech stocks led, and often abruptly redirected, market momentum throughout the week.

“The market is working on digesting the magnitude of monetary policy changes during 2022,” said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at US Bank Wealth Management.

Technology and communications stocks were among the biggest drags on the market.

Video streaming service Netflix plunged 21.8% after posting another quarter of disappointing subscriber growth. Disney, which has also been trying to expand its subscriber base for its streaming service, fell 6.9%.

A mix of retailers, travel-related businesses and other businesses that rely on direct consumer spending also fell.

Bond yields fell significantly. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.76% from 1.83% on Thursday evening. The decline weighed on bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Manufacturers of household goods and utilities, which are generally considered less risky investments, held up better than the rest of the market.

Inflation fears and worries about the fallout from rising interest rates have prompted a cautious shift in the broader market after a solid year of gains in 2021.

Supply chain issues and higher raw material costs have prompted companies across a wide range of industries to raise prices for finished goods. Many of these companies have warned investors that their profit margins and operations will continue to feel the pinch in 2022.

Rising costs have raised fears that consumers will begin to cut back on spending due to continued pressure on their wallets. The latest retail sales data for December was surprisingly disappointing and showed declining sales.

The Fed is now expected to raise interest rates sooner and more often than previously announced to combat rising inflation that threatens to derail a fresh economic recovery. The central bank could start raising rates as early as March. Investors will be watching the Fed closely when officials hold their next policy meeting next week.

Investors have also been busy reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings, which could give them a better idea of ​​how the companies are dealing with lingering supply chain issues and higher costs.

Paints and coatings maker PPG Industries fell 3.1% after warning investors that it continued to face high raw material costs and supply chain issues. Surgical device maker Intuitive Surgical fell 7.9% after warning that a focus on covid-19 cases continues to hurt procedure volumes.

Peloton rose 11.7% after the maker of exercise bikes and treadmills said second-quarter revenue would meet previous estimates. The stock fell a day earlier after CNBC reported that Peloton was temporarily halting production of exercise equipment to stem a drop in sales.

