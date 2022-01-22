opinion | Readers Have Questions About Stocks. An Economist Replies.

Lots of readers responded to my Jan. 5 newsletter discussing a new book, Money Magic: An Economists Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life, by the Boston University economist Laurence Kotlikoff. Ive already responded to many of you by email but nothing beats hearing from Kotlikoff himself. I presented him with some of your questions and criticisms, and he replied. Heres that exchange:

Larry, many readers said that theres no reason for a long-term investor to shy away from stocks because they always go up in the long run, say, over 20 or 30 years. Your response?

This statement is wrong. There are several 30-year periods over which stocks barely pink in inflation-adjusted terms, and many 20-year periods in which they outright declined. Plus, we dont have enough independent observations to go on. Take the two 30-year periods 1915 through 1945 and 1916 through 1946 28 of the annual returns in the two periods are the same, so they dont provide new information. Unfortunately, the history is far too short to provide statistical reliability about cumulative returns over independent 30-year holding periods.

One response is to consider cumulative returns from other countries. But as Zvi Bodie, a fellow professor at Boston University, points out, Russia, China, Germany and Japan have major gaps in their data thanks to wars and revolutions. We can’t calculate how their stock markets would have fared between, say, 1915 and 1945, but it surely would have been bad. And speaking of Japan, its Nikkei 225 average fell 48 percent in inflation-adjusted terms between 1989 and 2020!

The research firm Morningstar states, Over longer horizons, the chance of losing money in the stock market is substantially reduced. Thats true. But if you do lose, it can be disastrous. Suppose you are blindfolded and have two options stay where you are (hold safe bonds) or toss a die (hold risky stock). If you roll 2 through 6 you walk north a block. If you roll 1, you walk south a block. Ten blocks north is a pot of gold. Ten blocks south is a cliff. Most of the time youll get the gold and gloat over taking the gamble. But some of the time, you’ll fall off the cliff with no Wall Street firm to catch you.