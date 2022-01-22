SPY: Implied market outlook for the S&P 500 for the next 12 months (NYSEARCA: SPY)

TriggerPhoto/iStock Unpublished via Getty Images

As my readers know, I place considerable importance on the implied market outlook, a probabilistic forecast calculated using option prices. Almost exactly 12 months ago, the market’s implied outlook for the S&P 500 (calculated using options that expire on January 21, 2022) indicated that the most likely outcome was a 10.5% total return for the year. The estimated 90th percentile price return for the year was 21%. The expected volatility was 22.8%. It was a bullish outlook. The actual total return of the S&P 500 over the past 12 months is 26%.

I have updated the implied market outlook for the S&P 500 (using SPY) for 2022 and early 2023. Before reviewing this outlook, however, I provide some background on how it is calculated and the considerations for interpreting them.

Options prices on an index ETF (SPY, in this case) reveal important information about the market consensus outlook. The price of an option on SPY reflects the markets’ consensus estimate of the probability that the price of SPY stock will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the price exercise of the option) between now and the time the option expires. By analyzing call and put option prices at a range of strike prices, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price outlook for the time period between now and the expiration date. This probabilistic perspective reconciles option prices and represents the consensus view of options buyers and sellers. This is called the implied market outlook. I have written a review article on this approach and suggest quantitatively oriented readers read this excellent monograph published by the CFA Institute.

I have been running implied market outlooks for stocks and ETFs for several years now. This is possible thanks to liquid options markets and burgeoning computing power. When this technique was first demonstrated in the late 90s, pioneered by Mark Rubinstein and Jens Jackwerth, options markets were less mature and computers much slower. Today I can run an implied market perspective using my laptop. The key to the process is to determine an empirical probabilistic forecast of the price of a stock or ETF, so that options priced using this distribution are as close as possible to the market prices of those options. It’s an optimization problem. The implied market outlook does not assume a specific distribution of returns, but rather determines a distribution that can explain observed option prices. It is understood that the observed properties of option prices, notably the volatility smile, are problematic for simplistic options models such as Black-Scholes and its variants. Calculating an implicit market outlook is a way around this problem. What is most remarkable to me about looking at the implied market outlook is that option prices calculated from these outlooks generally match observed option prices to well within 1% of market prices.

I have written a series of articles on the implied market outlook at Seeking Alpha and have also published a detailed article and market outlook in Advisor Perspectives in early March 2021.

Implied market outlook for SPY

I calculated the implied market outlook for four expiry dates covering the next 12 months. The outlook calculated using options that expire on March 18, 2022 provides a forecast of 2.09 months. The outlook calculated from options expiring on June 17, 2022 gives a forecast at 5.07 months, etc.

The standard presentation of the implied market outlook is as a probability distribution of price returns, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal axis.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for SPY for the 12.16-month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Source: Authors’ calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The implied market outlook for next year, calculated using options expiring on January 20, 2023, is in line with the prototypical shape we expect for broad equity index ETFs. There is a well-defined peak at a positive return and a long asymmetrical negative tail. These distributions are negatively skewed. This distribution is consistent with the standard volatility smirk (also see this paper), with the highest implied volatilities associated with out-of-the-money put options. The maximum probability result is a price return of +9.8% for this 12.16 month period. The annualized volatility calculated from this distribution is 21.4%. This is a bullish outlook for SPY over the next year.

The theory suggests that the market’s implied outlook should be biased negatively because investors, who are risk averse on the whole, will tend to pay more than fair value for downside protection (put options). This effect would also tend to exacerbate the negative asymmetry observed in the implied market outlook. In other words, the implied market outlook would only represent an unbiased outlook if investors were risk-neutral rather than risk-averse. Although it is impossible to diagnose the true impact of risk aversion on the market’s implied outlook, knowing that we expect a negative bias makes this outlook even more optimistic.

While Wall Street analysts often discuss their forecasts in terms of a single price target, it should be obvious that a probabilistic perspective is much more meaningful. Looking at the distribution, however, it is clear that the range of likely outcomes is quite wide. A useful way to discuss probabilities of specific outcomes is in terms of percentiles, another view of the market’s implied outlook.

Geoff Considine

Implied market percentiles of price returns for SPY for the 12.16 month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Source: Authors’ calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market’s implied outlook indicates that there is a 61% chance that SPY will have a positive price return over the next 12.16 months. The 90th percentile price return is +20.4% and the 10th percentile is -30.3%. The median price return (the 50th percentile) is +5.3%.

The interesting question, of course, is whether the options market is smart or just betting on long-term averages. The 15-year annualized total return for SPY is 10.4% per year and the annualized return from 1926 to 2021 is 10.49%. These values ​​are close to the maximum probability of a price return of 9.8% of the market’s implied outlook plus SPY’s 1.2% dividend yield.

The summary statistics for the market’s implied outlook through 2022 and early 2023 tell a consistent story. Peak probability price returns increase steadily with the duration of the outlook. The annualized volatilities of the different perspectives are very stable, with a slight upward trend.

Options expiration date Duration of perspectives (months) Probability Price Maximum Return Volatility Annualized volatility 03/18/2022 2.09 3.3% 7.7% 18.4% 06/17/2022 5.07 5.6% 13.3% 20.4% 09/16/2022 8.04 7.9% 17.2% 21.0% 01/20/2023 12.16 9.8% 21.5% 21.4%

Implied market outlook statistics for next year (Source: Authors’ calculations)

Summary

The market’s implied outlook for the S&P 500 over the next 12 months looks quite favourable, with the maximum probability corresponding to a price return of 9.8%, for an expected total return of around 11%. This figure is well below the average annualized returns of the S&P 500 in recent years (3- and 5-year annualized returns of 24.1% and 17.8%, respectively), but is consistent with long-term averages. The implied market outlook for the S&P 500 represents a favorable risk-return trade-off, with moderate expected volatility.

Appendix: Implied market outlook charts

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for SPY for the 2.09-month period from now until March 18, 2022 (Source: Authors’ calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for SPY for the 5.07-month period from now until June 17, 2022 (Source: Authors’ calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for SPY for the 8.04-month period from now until September 16, 2022 (Source: Authors’ calculations using options quotes from ETrade)