Stock market crash: “the bubble at all” is already bursting!





In 35 years of investing, I have hardly ever seen US equities behave the way they did in 2019-21. Despite the worst global pandemic in a century, the S&P500 climbed three years in a row. The index climbed 28.9% in 2019, 16.3% in 2020 and 26.9% last year. And those gains exclude cash dividends. Moreover, over the past 10 years, the S&P 500 has only seen two years of declines: -0.73% in 2015 and -6.24% in 2018. So after a decade of near-unstoppable gains, I am more and more worried about the next title. stock market crash. Stock market crash: when bubbles burst The last time I remember that the stock markets were this exuberant, even feverish, was in 1995-1999. During this half-decade, the S&P 500 index rose every year for five years. These returns (excluding dividends) ranged from a high of 34.1% in 1995 to a low of 19.5% in 1999. These were the so-called “dotcom boom” years, when investors were apparently prepared to pay any price to invest in technology, media and telecom (TMT) stocks. Alas, just as night follows day, the dotcom boom has turned into a TMT bust. During the stock market crash of 2000-03, the S&P 500 lost 10.1% in 2000, 13% in 2001 and then collapsed 23.4% in 2002. From peak to trough, the S&P 500 lost more than half its value (-57%), while heavy tech Nasdaq the index collapsed by 78%. Yeah. 5 actions to try to create wealth after 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and with so many big companies trading at what appear to be discounted prices, now may be the time for savvy investors to grab some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned professional, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect in these unprecedented times. Fortunately, Motley Fool UK’s team of analysts have shortlisted five companies which they believe STILL offer significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval. Let’s share the names in a FREE special investment report you can download today. And if you’re 50 or older, we think these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now! Some bubbles are already bursting Since November, there have been warning signs that the “everything bubble” is beginning to burst in certain assets. With US inflation hitting a 40-year high, interest rates are expected to rise in 2022-23 to curb rising consumer prices. This is already having a negative effect on asset prices, especially those of the riskiest risky assets. And while there’s little solid evidence that rising rates actually trigger stock market crashes, investors are clearly more worried now than they were last fall. Since peaking at an intraday high of 4,818.62 on Jan. 4, the S&P 500 has closed at 4,397.94 on Friday. That is a loss of 420.68 points (-8.7%) in 17 days. Another drop of 1.3 percentage points would take the main US stock index into correction territory. A further decline of 10 percentage points would send the index into a bear market and therefore into a full-fledged stock market crash. Meanwhile, the inflated Nasdaq index peaked at 16,212.23 points on Nov. 22, 2021. On Friday, it closed at 13,768.92, after falling 2,443.31 points (-15.1%) from its highest. Another drop of 4.9 percentage points and the tech index would also be in bearish territory – unless investors “buy the dip”, of course. Also, the bigger bubbles burst the loudest. Take, for example, “digital gold” Bitcoin – which, according to its proponents, is a hedge against inflation. After peaking at nearly $69,000 in early November, Bitcoin is currently trading at $35,432, falling to a six-month low on Saturday. It is a collapse of almost half (-48.7%). Also, You’re here the stock slumped from its all-time high of $1,243.49 on November 4 to close at $943.90 on Friday. That’s a collapse of almost $300 (-24%) in less than three months. Tesla has also crashed by more than a fifth (-21.3%) since January 3. Ouch. I avoid speculative assets just like warren buffet, I’m not as afraid of stock market crashes as I used to be. Currently my family portfolio contains no speculative assets, only US/Global and “boring” index trackers FTSE100 shares. No overvalued bonds, no volatile cryptocurrencies, no electric vehicle stocks and nothing too risky. For now, my value strategy remains exactly the same: keep buying cheap, low-rated products. UK stocks paying high dividends! Our top 5 actions for the new green industrial revolution” It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake: That happens. The UK government’s 10-point plan for a new green industrial revolution. PriceWaterhouse Coopers estimates this trend will cost $400 billion It's right here in Britain for the next 10 years. Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

cliffdarcy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommended Tesla.

