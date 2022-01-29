Boomerang Stock Market Runs Full Speed, Ends Up Going Nowhere





In another week of severe market turmoil, the S&P 500 saw three of the biggest intraday reversals of a decade, Microsoft Corp swung 15% in 15 hours and stock volatility doubled.

Ultimately, for a final twist, the index rallied on Friday, erasing the week’s losses to post one of its smallest edge-to-edge moves in months.

It was the latest irony in a week in which investors simply couldn’t make up their minds, amid a panoply of warring stories. On the one hand, Jerome Powell, suddenly the enemy, refusing to commit to maintaining the gradual rate hikes. On the other, the booming economy, promising to erase the impact of anything the Federal Reserve might throw its way.

Beneath all of this was a decrease in liquidity, the lowest since the pandemic crisis, making every swing worse and sending traders into the options market for protection like never before.

After a decade of modest and steady gains coupled with years and years of stellar returns, haywire swings have become the rule – both up and down. It comes as investors struggle to reach a consensus on how to value stocks amid signals about monetary policy and the economy that are as murky as they have been since 2008.

At investment bank KBW, two types of traders stood out from RJ Grant, the director of stock trading. Those who bail out to go bargain hunting later, and those who just bail out.

“We’ve seen sellers wanting to get less exposure in case things keep going down in the market, so they can buy even lower,” Grant said. “And then there are investors who tell us: ‘This is not good! There is going to be a recession! »

Stocks narrowly avoided a fourth week of losses that would have been the longest since 2020. Thanks to a rate-led sell-off in popular growth stocks, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 plunged more than 11% year-to-date, on course for its worst month since October 2008.

Moves as big as this mask even more agonizing swings on an intraday basis. Deteriorating market liquidity is helping to exacerbate them, a measure of how easily traders can buy and sell stocks without having an outsized impact on prices. Liquidity levels tracked by JPMorgan Chase & Co. just hit their lowest level since March 2020.

“When we have huge volume days and really big swings, market makers pull back to avoid losing money. So there is less liquidity,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, over the phone. “That’s one of the hallmarks of volatility that we see, because no one wants to be caught on the wrong side in one of these swings.”

The wild market was best exemplified by the Nasdaq 100. On Monday, the index erased a nearly 5% loss, the biggest reversal since January 2001, as retail investors bought the dip and hedge funds rallied. unwound their short positions. Then greed gave way to fear after the Fed’s monetary policy meeting, with the measure nearly giving up a 3.5% gain on Wednesday and wiping out a 1.7% rise in the next session. It jumped more than 3% on Friday to end the week up slightly.

Two-way volatility peaked after Apple Inc. reported record quarterly revenue of $123.9 billion. Nasdaq 100 futures first rallied, then fell overnight. The cash index extended losses through Friday’s open, only to reverse again to close the session higher since March 2021.

“I’m completely exhausted,” Emily Roland, co-head of investment strategy at John Hancock Investment Management, said on Bloomberg TV with Jonathan Ferro. “It’s been quite a week for the markets and it’s been frustrating for investors as well.”

The whiplash underscores all the disagreements: over earnings, the economy, the Fed, and even geopolitics, with Russia massing troops near Ukraine. While bulls urged investors to buy the dip, citing economic strength and a historical pattern where stocks tended to do well in the first year of a tightening cycle, skeptics pointed to stretched valuations and a slowdown in earnings as reasons for caution.

Based on fund flows, investors have yet to capitulate. Equity funds took in $17.1 billion in the week through Wednesday, according to EPFR Global data compiled by Bank of America Corp.

However, apprehension is mounting in the options market, with total put trades hitting a record high.

For Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, the market is likely heading for a stage where volume will drop as traders wait for clarification.

“Anyone who wants to sell for profit has done it, anyone who wants to hedge has probably done it already, and some of the bargain hunters have nibbled but they’re not doing it with enough conviction to push higher things,” he said. “So these three people are just going to sit on the sidelines and say, ‘OK, I don’t know what’s going to happen here.'”

Violent reversals like this year’s, even upside ones, have historically tended to occur during down market cycles. Ned Davis Research has studied instances where the S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100 produced giant positive reversals and found that seven of the previous eight first instances occurred during cyclical bear markets.

In other words, market volatility sounds the alarm. For strategists, including Ed Clissold, stocks need to stage a broad rally, or “broad push,” to negate the worrisome signal.

“Thrust indicators provide greater conviction that a sustained rally is underway,” Clissold wrote in a note this week. “Another set of major pushes would signal that the cyclical bull has a new lease of life.”

