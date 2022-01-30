Business
Stock market crash: I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying UK stocks
At the grand old age of 91, it’s fair to say that Warren Buffett has seen a market crash or two in his long life. Despite this, he’s still managed to become one of the richest people in the world, thanks to his level-headed approach (and awesome stock-picking skills). I think that makes him worth listening to at times like this.
Here are three bits of Buffett brilliance for troubled times.
Buy the best
“Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.”
As a general rule, most people like it when they can acquire something really nice for a lower price than expected to pay. That’s why Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are so popular. In the topsy-turvy world of investing however, many people find it hard to buy when prices fall. To really benefit from a stock market crash, therefore I need to challenge this aversion.
Of course, this does not mean I buy any old thing because it’s now trading at a low(er) price. No, the point here is to look for UK stocks (and possibly a few from abroad) that have all the hallmarks of quality businesses. For Buffett, these are companies that have ‘economic moats’, competitive advantages that mean they can continue growing revenue and profits for many years.
Get stuck in
“A simple rule dictates my buying: Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.”
If the previous quote from Buffett highlights what fate of stock I should be hunting down, this second bit of wisdom is all about how much of it I should be buying. Put simply, Buffett believes we should be snapping up as much as we can. Of course, this advice is reversed when markets are soaring. In such a scenario, the ‘Sage of Omaha’ thinks we need to be prepared to buy less or sit things out completely.
Now, going against the crowd is never easy, especially when share prices continue to tumble. So one way I try to get around this is to be greedy in slices. In other words, I make multiple purchases of great UK stocks rather than attempting to buy at the absolute bottom to maximize my gains.
Psychologically, this makes things much more bearable. It also ensures I don’t suffer from ‘analysis paralysis’ and miss a great opportunity.
Take your time
“The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.”
As a long-term Foolish investor, these final words from Buffett are about as soothing as I can find. Knowing I plan to stay invested for decades helps take the sting out of nasty market moves like this one.
Adopting this mentality also gives me an edge on professional investors. Unlike them, I’m not required to explain my decision-making or outperform a specific benchmark every quarter to keep my job. Put another way, their chosen careers require these undeniably talented people to do everything that Buffett advises against. They are forced to become impatient.
It’s this commitment to focusing on the long-term outcome that makes a crash or correction easier for me to bear. It’s also what I believe will see me eventually accumulate a non-insignificant amount of wealth.
John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fools board of directors. Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/2022/01/29/stock-market-crash-im-listening-to-warren-buffett-and-buying-uk-stocks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022