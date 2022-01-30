Business
It’s been a crazy week for stocks. Should we be worried? Here are 4 things to remember
It’s been a week that has rocked Wall Street as an era of easy money draws to a close.
Markets went on such a rollercoaster ride that it surprised even the most seasoned investors, ending, in remarkable fashion, with the biggest rally of the year for major stock indices.
The reason for all this volatility? The Federal Reserve telegraphed this week at its first policy meeting of the year that it plans to start raising interest rates as early as March to tackle inflation, which is at 40-year highs.
Markets are eyeing four to five rate hikes this year, with Bank of America predicting as many as seven hikes in 2022 on Friday.
Here’s what to know about an amazing week in the markets and what it means for you.
Why are investors so scared?
Turns out it’s not just average Americans who are worried on the economy and inflation.
So are professional investors. A unique period in the history of Wall Street is coming to an end. For most of the period since the 2008 global financial crisis, inflation has remained relatively low and the Fed for the most part has kept interest rates near record lows.
It made it very inexpensive for companies to borrow money, and it fueled Wall Street’s record run.
This era seems to be over or coming to an end.
The central bank hopes to raise interest rates just enough to lower inflation, but not enough to hurt the economy. Investors are deeply uncertain about the Fed’s ability to strike this balance.
This has led to incredible swings in the markets this week, often within the same day. On Monday, for example, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points to end the day with a modest gain.
The Dow Jones ended Friday with a gain of more than 500 points, the biggest of the year, while the Nasdaq jumped more than 3% after companies like Apple provided some comfort by reporting good profits. .
Even Wall Street veterans say they haven’t seen this kind of sustained volatility since the bursting of the dotcom bubble in 2000 or during the 2008 financial crisis.
So what should we expect from the economy?
Analysts widely expect economic growth to slow this year after posting its strongest growth since 1984 last year.
That growth, however, was uneven, which is why many Americans don’t feel positive about the economy according to recent polls.
It’s not just inflation. The biggest challenge remains the pandemic itself. Whenever infections break out, it makes people nervous about going out and traveling, and it reduces consumption.
The pandemic is also keeping would-be workers on the sidelines, only prolonging staff shortages and supply chain issues that have weighed on the economy.
Take Lindsay Mescher, who runs the Greenhouse Cafe restaurant in Lebanon, Ohio. Right now, she’s struggling with not having enough customers because of omicron, but even when business picks up, she’s worried about rising prices.
“Just yesterday I received a text message from my farmer. Our chicken has gone up a dollar a pound. And I understand that. Its costs have also increased. But I cannot continue to pass on these costs. for a chicken salad sandwich in this town. It just won’t work,” she said.
The International Monetary Fund this week lowered its growth forecast for the U.S. economy to 4%, down 1.2 percentage points from its previous estimate.
What do these economic challenges mean to us?
Borrowing costs will rise as the Fed raises interest rates. We have already seen mortgage rates climb to their highest level since the start of the pandemic.
Auto loans and other forms of credit will also rise as the Fed raises rates. However, it is also important to keep things in perspective: rates are likely to still be low by historical standards.
The federal government will also be putting less money in people’s pockets now that most pandemic relief programs have ended.
But on the positive side, we are seeing increased wages and better benefits as employers have to compete for scarce workers, giving employees greater bargaining power. Friday’s data showed employer spending on wages and benefits rose 4% last year, the biggest increase in two decades.
Yet, on average, wages are still not keeping pace with inflation.
And what will this mean for stocks?
Some seasoned investors are sounding the warning that we are in really dangerous times.
One of them is influential fund manager Jeremy Grantham, who said this month that we are in the middle of a “superbubble”, with inflated stock, housing and commodity prices because the Fed kept interest rates too low.
But this is not a widespread opinion.
Other investors are calling it a natural recalibration after three years of strong stock market growth that stretched some companies’ valuations.
“I think what we’re seeing right now is sort of justified based on valuations and what the Fed has been telling us, which is why we were relatively cautious at the start of the year,” he said. Savita Subramanian, head of US equity research at Bank of America.
Tech stocks, in particular, have had an incredible rally, with the Nasdaq more than doubling in the past three years.
The high-tech index is now in correction territory after falling more than 10% this year, a decline that scares investors.
But in the end, professional investors call for patience. Markets have been steadily rising over the long term. We happen to be in the midst of a volatile race as stocks navigate an uncertain economy and the end of an era of easy money.
Sources
2/ https://www.kcrw.com/news/shows/npr/npr-story/1076526743
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022