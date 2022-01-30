Business
Falling stock markets are unlikely to hinder the Fed’s tightening
Friday, September 17, 2021, Mariner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Building in Washington, DC.
Stephanie Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The current slip in the stock market may surprise some investors, but it is unlikely to scare Fed officials to the point of deviating from current policy.
In fact, Wall Street seems to be trapped in the fight against generational highs in inflation in the midst of market turmoil, so this week we’re looking at a federal government that could talk even harder.
Both Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have recently stated that they are more likely to be hawkish central banks. This means that more rate hikes and other measures are likely to overturn the simplest monetary policy in US history.
That sentiment has spread and investors have consistently hit new historical highs, but have revised stock market prices in the opposite direction in 2022.
Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer of Bleakley Group, said: “It would be a bad view for them to hit the market very quickly without doing anything about inflation.”
Over the last two months, the Fed has skyrocketed inflation. Inflation has been at a high level for nearly 40 years.
Central bank officials spent most of 2021 calling the sharp rise “temporary” and promised to keep short-term borrowing rates near zero until full employment was seen. However, inflation is more sustained and fierce than the Fed predicts, so policymakers have shown that they will raise interest rates in March and tighten policies elsewhere.
If the market could expect the Fed to intervene in policy easing during the previous revision, it is unlikely that the Fed, which is committed to fighting inflation, will intervene to stop bleeding.
“It goes into the cyclical nature of monetary policy, which spikes asset prices when they pedal on metal, and falls when they retreat,” Boockvar said. “The difference this time is that interest rates are zero and inflation is 7%. So they have no choice but to react. For now, they are not yet going to roll over to the market.”
The Federal Open Market Committee, which sets interest rates, meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Comparison with 2018
The Fed has a considerable history of reversing the course in the face of market turmoil.
Most recently, policymakers have turned around after a series of rate hikes that culminated in December 2018. Concerns over a global economic slowdown in the face of the Fed’s tightening led to the worst Christmas Eve rout of the year, with rate cuts to ease nervous investors the following year.
There are other differences besides inflation between this period and the washout of the market.
DataTrek Research compared December 2018 and January 2022 and found some important differences.
- As of Friday’s closing price, the S&P 500 is down 14.8% compared to the current 8.3%.
- The slides for the 30 Dow Jones Industrial Averages were 14.7%, but are now 6.9%.
- The CBOE Volatility Index peaked at 36.1 and is now at 28.9.
- Investment grade bonds have spread at 159 basis points (1.59 percent points) and are now 100 points.
- High yield spread of 533 basis points against the current 310 basis points.
“We are far from the same time in 2018 when the central bank reflects its monetary policy stance, just as the Fed is trying to assess capital market stress,” said Nick Chorus, co-founder of DataTrek. I wrote in my diary.
“In other words, the Fed is confident that raising interest rates and reducing the size of its balance sheet in 2022 is likely to cause a recession rather than a soft landing until further risk assets are sold. I haven’t, “he said. Added.
But Monday’s market behavior has joined the storm.
Key averages fell by more than 2% by noon, and Nasdaq’s interest-sensitive tech stocks fell by more than 4%.
Market veteran Art Kashin said the Fed was aware of recent sales and believes it could be out of the tightening position if the genocide continues.
“The Fed is very nervous about these things, which may give them a reason to slow down a bit,” Kashin, director of floor operations at UBS, said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.” I don’t know. “They don’t want to be too clear about it. But believe me, if things get worse, if we bottom out here, don’t look back, and they keep selling in late spring, they I think it will regain the market. Early summer. “
Still, Bank of America strategists and economists said in a joint note on Monday that the Fed is unlikely to be upset.
“All meetings are live”
Banks said they expect Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to signal “all meetings alive” on either rate hikes or additional tightening measures. The market has already priced at least four rate hikes this year, and Goldman Sachs said the Fed could raise rates at all meetings starting in March if inflation doesn’t subsidize.
Although it is unlikely that the Fed will make a concrete plan, both Bank of America and Goldman Sachs will nod to the end of next month’s or two-month asset purchases, and the balance sheet will shrink completely. Is expected to start around the middle of the year. ..
The market expects the tapering of asset purchases to end completely in March, but BofA said the quantitative easing program could be terminated in January or February. This can send important rate signals.
“This is likely to surprise the market and show a more hawkish turn than expected,” the bank’s research team said. “The tapered conclusions presented at this conference will increase the odds of assigning to a 50bp hike in March and another potential 50bp hike in May.”
The market was already priced at a rise in percentage points in the fourth quarter of this year, leaning to one-fifth before reducing those odds on Monday.
“We expect the Fed to continue to bully and step up rate hikes this year, with limited backlash from Powell,” said a market concerned about inflation.
Boockvar said the situation was the result of the failure of the Fed’s “flexible average inflation target,” which was adopted in 2020 to prioritize employment over inflation, at a time when central bank policy was easy. He said it was obtained compared to the late 1970s and early 1980s.
“They can’t print their jobs, so I’m not going to hire people in the restaurant,” he said. “Therefore, this overall idea that the Fed can influence work in some way is certainly questionable in the short term. There are many lost lessons here since the 1970s.”
