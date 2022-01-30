CVC Co-Founder Koltes Steps Down as Company Prepares for Exceptional Listing | The mighty 790 KFGO





By Pamela Barbaglia LONDON (Reuters) – CVC Capital Partners co-chairman Steve Koltes will step down this year as Europe’s biggest buyout firm prepares for a stock market listing that a source familiar with the matter told Reuters could valued at more than 20 billion euros ($22 billion). ). Koltes, who co-founded CVC in 1993 as a spin-out from Citibank, will leave in October to focus on his private interests, the company said in a statement. He will remain on the CVC board in a non-executive capacity. CVC recently lined up banks to work on an initial public offering (IPO), following in the footsteps of rival funds including Bridgepoint Group and TPG, which recently floated after decades in private hands. In preparation for the IPO, CVC brought in outside capital in September when it sold a roughly 10% stake to investment firm Blue Owl Capital Inc in a deal valuing the company at 15 billion euros ($16.7 billion). That valuation is expected to be well over 20 billion euros at the next listing, given the strong market debut of rival firms that have gone public over the past 12 months, the source said. The company plans to list in the second half of the year and may opt for an IPO on the London Stock Exchange, although a final decision on where to list has not yet been made, the source said. Following Kotless’ departure, co-chairmen Donald Mackenzie and Rolly van Rappard who worked closely with him in the early 1990s to establish CVC when it was still known as Citicorp Venture Capital London will continue with the business. . The couple praised Koltes for his wisdom and determination in transforming the company into a global private equity powerhouse invested in more than 100 companies around the world. CVC, with $125 billion in assets under management, has been one of the most active investors during the pandemic, buying Unilevers’ tea business for 4.5 billion euros in November and then closing a €1.9 billion deal to invest in Spain’s top football league in December. The company is well known in the sports world for supporting both Formula 1 and the Six Nations rugby tournament. He is also one of the bidders in talks for a stake of around 1.5 billion euros in the media rights business of the French football leagues, four sources told Reuters in December. ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and David Holmes)

