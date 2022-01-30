Former President of NewCap, Harry Steele, Passes Away





One of Newfoundland and Labrador’s most prolific businessmen has died. Harry Steele, the former President of radio empire Newcap Capital Corporation, died last night. Steele, who was from Musgrave Harbour, began his foray into the corporate world after serving in the Navy. He made his mark in the 1970s and ’80s in transportation, communications and accommodations with interests in hotels, airlines, radio stations and newspapers. He took over ownership of Eastern Provincial Airlines (EPA) in the late 70’s before deregulation. It served Atlantic Canada. He bought the Q Radio network in the early ’80s, then in the late 1990s surprised everyone in the industry when he purchased the VOCM Radio Network. Along the way, Newcap Broadcasting expanded country-wide with dozens of radio and TV stations. Former VOCM news director Gerry Phelan says Steele was as down-to-earth as anyone he has ever met. Current newscaster Brian Madore recalls the EPA strike in the 1980s when, despite the harshness of the dispute, nobody on the other side criticized Steele. “That struck me odd,” says Madore, “because most labor disputes become personal at some point. Not that one, and I think that’s a testament to the man. I have said that to many people over the years.” Premier Andrew Furey called it a sad day for the province, calling Steele an “icon,” adding that the entrepreneur’s legacy will be felt across the nation “for a very long time.” Details on funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vocm.com/2022/01/29/164838/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos