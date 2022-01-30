Ohio pledges $2 billion to Intel in cash incentives, infrastructure updates and tax credits





COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) – The State of Ohio has made significant investment commitments to Intel in an effort to bring the technology company to the state. Intel announced last week that they plan to build a chip manufacturing plant in Buckeye State, a $20 billion investment by the company. The new facility will be built on a 926-acre site in Licking County, near Columbus. The company has also committed to building a second factory. In an announcement on Friday, Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik said the state is giving the company $1.3 billion in cash incentives in the form of an incentive grant to relocation of $600 million and a commitment of $691 million in infrastructure investments. According to Mihalik, for every 6 cents the state invests in direct cash incentives, Intel will invest $1. Incentives will also be performance-based and the company will have to meet benchmarks to receive the grant. Infrastructure spending will consist of specific improvements. These include more than $100 million in water and wastewater improvements, $300 million in a water reclamation facility, and $290 million in roadwork. In addition, the state is offering $650 million in the form of a job creation tax credit. It will also be performance-based. The business must make investments in itself and support community growth and job creation. When asked if the state had denied the company’s claims, Mihalik said she didn’t believe it. In addition to the state funding announced at the press conference, JobsOhio also announced plans to provide up to $150 million in assistance to Intel. This funding includes combined economic development and labor grants. JobsOhio is a private Ohio economic development company that has helped provide a competitive differentiator by bringing Intel to Ohio, JobsOhio President and CEO JP Nauseef explained in a prepared statement. Our business support is always determined by a process that guarantees a return on investment for Ohio, and we typically release our business support after final agreements are executed. Intel’s investment in Ohio is of unprecedented size and significance for America as it adds new industry and generations of potential for the people of Ohio. See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you Click here to report it. Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox19.com/2022/01/28/ohio-commits-2-bil-intel-cash-incentives-infrastructure-updates-tax-credits/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos