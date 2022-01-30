Business
US Fed: Quantitative tightening looms for markets on a hawkish Fed
Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Powells signaled that he would raise interest rates soon, but would also stop adding to his massive stockpile of bonds by early March.
Peers are also ending or slowing bond buying that accelerated during the coronavirus recession, with some even looking to reverse it.
The Bank of Canada signaled last week that it may tighten monetary policy in the coming weeks after ending so-called quantitative easing in October. Markets are betting the Bank of England will raise rates on Thursday to the level it said it could start to shrink its portfolio. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to announce the end of its bond buying program at its meeting on Tuesday.
In total, Bloomberg Economics expects Group of Seven central banks to add just $330 billion to their balance sheets this year, down sharply from the more than $8 trillion added during the pandemic in the aim of relaxing markets, containing borrowing costs and stimulating demand and risk taking.
This lays the foundation for the combined G-7 portfolio to peak by the middle of this year at around $27 trillion, an amount that would have been unimaginable before the 2008 financial crisis, when bond buying became a key tool for most monetary authorities.
A key question is what the exit from QE means for the global economy. If this allows central banks to rein in runaway inflation, it could help prolong the recovery from the 2020 crisis, especially if it acts as a substitute for higher benchmark rates.
But if the process ends up disrupting markets, it could have the opposite effect by cutting off the flow of credit to consumers and businesses, shaking their confidence.
If only central bank rates were to rise [rates], but quantitative easing remained in place, that would at least provide some liquidity support to asset prices, said Freya Beamish, head of macro research at TS Lombard. With the tide of liquidity turning, there is no cushion to fall back on.
This sets the stage for divergence as major central banks in the English-speaking world seek not only to stop quantitative easing, but also to begin quantitative tightening, the term given for shrinking balance sheets, while others continue to ease monetary policy.
Japan remains committed to stimulus even as it slows the pace of its asset purchases and the European Central Bank is seen as still more than a year and a half away from a rate hike, although it also cuts its net purchases.
Meanwhile, China, which avoided QE during the crisis, shifted into stimulus mode to protect the economy from a housing meltdown.
The global economy is not facing a synchronized tightening, said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief economist at Bank of Singapore Ltd.
While that’s a consolation, it hasn’t stopped financial markets from getting jittery over the impending withdrawal of liquidity. The MSCI World index is already down 7% since the start of the year. Spreads between short-term and long-term bond rates have collapsed, with the US Treasury yield curve at its flattest since March 2020.
Barclays economists warned that financial markets remained nervous about the possibility of excessive tightening.
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Financial Conditions Index – a measure that incorporates variables such as stock prices, credit spreads, interest rates and the exchange rate – rose to reveal the lowest level tight since March. However, it remains well below the extreme reached at the start of the pandemic as markets soared.
The transmission of monetary policy in the economy goes through financial conditions, and financial conditions are partly influenced by market expectations, said Michael Hanson, senior global economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. So how much QT you make and how much this affects financial conditions is going to affect the appropriate pace and amount of rate hikes.
When the Fed began quantitative tightening in 2017, it had raised rates for more than a year and had never directly sold assets, shrinking its balance sheet by limiting the reinvestment of existing holdings in Treasuries as it went. that they were about to expire.
At the time, Fed Chair Janet Yellen compared the process to watching paint dry.
This time there is more concern about balance sheet relief as rates rise. QT could be announced in July or even earlier and the central bank could potentially sell off some of the mortgage-backed securities it holds, economists say.
What Bloomberg Economics says…
As past experiences with extraordinary stimuli have demonstrated, removing the punch bowl is less straightforward than adding it.
— Economist Eliza Winger
Signs of a slowing recovery emerged last week when the International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for 2022, citing weaker prospects for the United States and China as well as persistent inflation.
A combination of tough markets, slowing growth and persistent inflation is fueling the risk of policy error, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia currency strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong.
It’s a dynamic dance, he says.
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/quantitative-tightening-looms-for-markets-on-hawkish-fed/articleshow/89216477.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]te: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022