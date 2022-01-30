US Fed: Quantitative tightening looms for markets on a hawkish Fed

Jerome Powell’s hawkish pivot makes it clear that a key crutch supporting the global economy will be removed sooner than financial markets had bet.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Powells signaled that he would raise interest rates soon, but would also stop adding to his massive stockpile of bonds by early March.

Peers are also ending or slowing bond buying that accelerated during the coronavirus recession, with some even looking to reverse it.

The Bank of Canada signaled last week that it may tighten monetary policy in the coming weeks after ending so-called quantitative easing in October. Markets are betting the Bank of England will raise rates on Thursday to the level it said it could start to shrink its portfolio. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to announce the end of its bond buying program at its meeting on Tuesday.



In total, Bloomberg Economics expects Group of Seven central banks to add just $330 billion to their balance sheets this year, down sharply from the more than $8 trillion added during the pandemic in the aim of relaxing markets, containing borrowing costs and stimulating demand and risk taking.

This lays the foundation for the combined G-7 portfolio to peak by the middle of this year at around $27 trillion, an amount that would have been unimaginable before the 2008 financial crisis, when bond buying became a key tool for most monetary authorities.



A key question is what the exit from QE means for the global economy. If this allows central banks to rein in runaway inflation, it could help prolong the recovery from the 2020 crisis, especially if it acts as a substitute for higher benchmark rates.

But if the process ends up disrupting markets, it could have the opposite effect by cutting off the flow of credit to consumers and businesses, shaking their confidence.

If only central bank rates were to rise [rates], but quantitative easing remained in place, that would at least provide some liquidity support to asset prices, said Freya Beamish, head of macro research at TS Lombard. With the tide of liquidity turning, there is no cushion to fall back on.

This sets the stage for divergence as major central banks in the English-speaking world seek not only to stop quantitative easing, but also to begin quantitative tightening, the term given for shrinking balance sheets, while others continue to ease monetary policy.

Japan remains committed to stimulus even as it slows the pace of its asset purchases and the European Central Bank is seen as still more than a year and a half away from a rate hike, although it also cuts its net purchases.

Meanwhile, China, which avoided QE during the crisis, shifted into stimulus mode to protect the economy from a housing meltdown.

The global economy is not facing a synchronized tightening, said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief economist at Bank of Singapore Ltd.

While that’s a consolation, it hasn’t stopped financial markets from getting jittery over the impending withdrawal of liquidity. The MSCI World index is already down 7% since the start of the year. Spreads between short-term and long-term bond rates have collapsed, with the US Treasury yield curve at its flattest since March 2020.

Barclays economists warned that financial markets remained nervous about the possibility of excessive tightening.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Financial Conditions Index – a measure that incorporates variables such as stock prices, credit spreads, interest rates and the exchange rate – rose to reveal the lowest level tight since March. However, it remains well below the extreme reached at the start of the pandemic as markets soared.

The transmission of monetary policy in the economy goes through financial conditions, and financial conditions are partly influenced by market expectations, said Michael Hanson, senior global economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. So how much QT you make and how much this affects financial conditions is going to affect the appropriate pace and amount of rate hikes.



When the Fed began quantitative tightening in 2017, it had raised rates for more than a year and had never directly sold assets, shrinking its balance sheet by limiting the reinvestment of existing holdings in Treasuries as it went. that they were about to expire.

At the time, Fed Chair Janet Yellen compared the process to watching paint dry.

This time there is more concern about balance sheet relief as rates rise. QT could be announced in July or even earlier and the central bank could potentially sell off some of the mortgage-backed securities it holds, economists say.

As past experiences with extraordinary stimuli have demonstrated, removing the punch bowl is less straightforward than adding it.



Signs of a slowing recovery emerged last week when the International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for 2022, citing weaker prospects for the United States and China as well as persistent inflation.

A combination of tough markets, slowing growth and persistent inflation is fueling the risk of policy error, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia currency strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong.

It’s a dynamic dance, he says.

