How to play the market crash of an investor who won $1 billion in bitcoin bets

British investment firm Ruffer thrives in market downturns, making money from the last three financial crises.

Its chief investment officer, during a panel, explains his outlook for the market as the Fed turns hawkish and inflation soars.

And shares if he’s getting back into bitcoin after the price fell more than 45% from its highs.

For investors looking to make sense of the recent bloodbath in stocks and crypto, a good person to turn to is Duncan MacInnes.

MacInnes is an investment manager at Ruffer, a 28-year-old British investment house, which has $32 billion in assets under management.

It is a company known for its ability to guarantee absolute returns and manage major market declines for its clients.

It is has achieved average returns of 9% per year after fees since inception and made money in the last three major financial crises, 23% return during the global financial crisis as stocks crashed 30%, according to ThisIsMoney.co.uk.

Ruffer recently made headlines, with help from MacInnes, for take a 2.5% stake in bitcoin in November 2020. The firm opened the position at a time when most traditional investment operations were afraid to discuss the asset, let alone touch it.

Five months later, the company made a profit of $1.1 billion and completely closed the position in April last year, when bitcoin approached $60,000. He hit a all-time high near $69,000 in November, but has since lost nearly half its value.

“Given that we bought it as digital gold and as an additional diversifier in our portfolio, and it was exhibiting these behaviors at this time in November 2020,” MacInnes said in a webinar from January 26, “At the time we sold March/April it was behaving more like a NASDAQ leveraged ETF and that’s one of the reasons we decided to exit.”

Bitcoin Outlook

Speaking to the ByteTree Asset Management online seminarMacInnes discussed how he views bitcoin today, as well as the general market environment as the Federal Reserve turned hawkish and inflation spiked.

“It’s an asset class that ridicules predictors,” MacInnes told Insider in July last year.

“It’s a tough few months away, but if he can weather those storms then maybe it would be interesting again,” he said at the time.

He was right. Bitcoin has fallen 47% since that record high. But in some ways, investors get paid for it



volatility



MacInnes said during the panel.

“It’s a trip to low volatility, like gold,” MacInnes said. “And if it’s successful, you get paid to carry that volatility by the fact that it will appreciate dramatically.”

He still sees five major risks with bitcoin: ESG concerns, China,



liquidity



moss, and stablecoins like tether.

Some of the concerns about China and ESG are starting to fade, but liquidity issues and exuberance in the crypto market are enough to steer MacInnes away from bitcoin for now.

“The cash out definitely worried us and that’s why we exited when we did,” MacInnes said. “But there’s also so much foam in the area and I love all the examples. I feel like I’m living 1999, even though I wasn’t there – it’s like the new one.”

MacInnes quotes the Matt Damon Crypto.com advertising and major stadium sponsorship deals by crypto firms paralleling the dot-com boom and bust cycle. A leading sports business VC Paul Martino recently echoed similar sentiments.

While many great companies can be born from venture capitalists spending heavily on crypto, it still creates major challenges today, MacInnes said.

“That didn’t stop Cisco, Microsoft, and Amazon investors and all the winners of the dot-com bubble from losing 60%, 70%, 80%, 90% of their money between 2000 and 2003,” MacInnes said. “That, for me, is the concern.”

How to position

However, for investors still looking to gain exposure to bitcoin, some of its volatility could be offset by gold.

“That’s how we funded our bitcoin allocation,” MacInnes said. “So at the time we decided to buy bitcoin, we had about 11% of the portfolio in gold and gold stocks and we took 2% of that and allocated it to bitcoin. That’s a sensible way to do it.”

Another area he avoids is high-flying tech stocks, even mature ones, which may revalue due to economic uncertainty.

“Given this choice, I would definitely take bitcoin over Microsoft,” MacInnes said.

He points out that the major technology players have become so large that they have created an imbalance in the market.

“One of my favorite stats is that Elon Musk’s net worth is greater than Exxon’s.



market capitalization



“said MacInnes.” It’s remarkable how these energy companies, which are the beneficiaries of inflation, have shrunk, and the tech companies have grown so much.”

“The less your portfolio resembles the benchmark, the more likely you are to thrive in the period ahead,” he added.

MacInnes is positioning itself for the next decade by investing in assets that hedge inflation by investing in real assets which may include property or farmland, commodities and precious stones.

He points out that many of these sectors remain the cheapest areas of the equity market, which he says shows there is little demand from investors to actually hedge against inflation.