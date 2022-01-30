Stocks week ahead: Warren Buffett has the last laugh as Berkshire Hathaway beats the market





But that doesn’t make Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett lose sleep.

Banks, energy companies and other value stocks have rallied this year, which is great news for Buffett since the Oracle of Omaha conglomerate invests in many of these companies. Value stocks typically have lower price-to-earnings ratios, and they’re certainly not trendy.

Berkshire Hathaway BRKB Microsoft MSFT You’re here TSLA stocks are up about 3% this year and near an all-time high, while all FAANG,andare deep in the red. FAANG refers to Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.

Bank of America BAC American Express AXP American bank USB Many of Berkshire’s top investments are financial companies that started the year strong, includingand

Chevron CLC Berkshire’s portfolio was also boosted by, which is Buffett’s twelfth largest holding. Shares of the oil giant have risen 10% this year, making it the best performer in the Dow If this continues, Dave Portnoy of media company Barstool Sports, who has positioned himself as an investment guru for a new generation of traders, will have to eat these words of a Tweet from June 2020 “I’m sure Warren Buffett is a great guy, but as far as stocks go, he’s burned out. I’m the captain now.” It is too early to tell if current market trends will continue. But value investors who have been patient are doing quite well so far in 2022. “Buffett is the turtle. Value investors are struggling,” said John Buckingham, value equity fund portfolio manager at Kovitz. “Yes, the Portnoys and Cathie Woods will have their day. But many see investing as a casino. The key is to be patient and accept the volatility.” Apple AAPL Amazon AMZN Of course, 91-year-old Buffett’s biggest stake is. which is down 5% so far in 2022, but just reported stellar earnings and strong iPhone sales. Berkshire even has a small stake in, which fell 15%. Berkshire therefore did not avoid the Nasdaq completely melt. Facebook Facebook google GOOGL Microsoft MSFT You’re here TSLA WORLD I’M GOING But Berkshire does not ownparent Meta, Netflix orAlphabet owner. nor does it invest in, due to Buffett’s friendship with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Berkshire has no stake in Elon Musk, but he invested in a Chinese electric car company Berkshire is not just an investment company. He owns well-known businesses ranging from battery manufacturer Duracell and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad to Dairy Queen, Fruit of the Loom and paint salesman Benjamin Moore. However, Berkshire is primarily a financial services company thanks to its ownership of insurance giant Geico and several other companies in the industry. Financial Sector Select SPDR XLF Berkshire also benefited as investors flocked to financial stocks on expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon begin raising interest rates. Berkshire is the largest holding in theexchange funds. “When investors look to value, they will buy financial stocks and Buffett will get his share,” Buckingham said. “Berkshire benefits as higher interest rates help Buffett’s insurance business.” All eyes are on the BoE and the ECB Speaking of rates, the Fed has strongly suggested a hike is coming in March. Investors will be watching the January jobs report on Friday for data on wage growth and inflation, which could impact future Fed decisions. Some central banks have already hiked rates to fight rising inflation. The Bank of England, which raised rates from zero in December, is expected to raise them again at its next meeting on Thursday. Nearly two-thirds of economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to raise rates by another quarter of a percentage point, to 0.5%. Many central banks in developed economies are expected to follow suit and start raising rates later this year. “They’re all going to move gradually if they can. Central banks don’t need to be too aggressive. It can be systematic,” said Anthony Saglimbene, global markets strategist at Ameriprise Financial. The only likely exception to the rule? The European Central Bank. The ECB also meets on Thursday and is not expected to raise rates. Its key refinancing rate is expected to remain at zero and likely to remain there for the foreseeable future. ECB President Christine Lagarde is arguably the most accommodating of the world’s leading central bankers. She argued that the ECB is unlikely to raise rates at any time in 2022 as the Covid pandemic remains a major economic challenge. “The ECB will want to allow more time before rate hikes,” Saglimbene said. “Growth is slower.” Saglimbene noted that southern European countries still need rock-bottom rates to boost their economies, while EU powerhouse Germany is hurt by a slower global trade and manufacturing environment. Following Monday: Chinese stock exchanges closed all week for Lunar New Year Tuesday: ISM manufacturing in the United States; December tremors; Earnings of Exxon Mobil XOM UPS UPS UBS UBS Starbucks SBUX GM GM PayPal PYPL electronic arts SHE ISM manufacturing in the United States; December tremors; Earnings of, Alphabet,and Wednesday: US ADP employment report; Earnings of Marathon Oil MPC AbbVie ABBV Human HUM New York Times NOW T-Mobile TMUS Metlife ENCOUNTER Allstate ALL Qualcomm COMQ Aflac AFL Spotify PLACE US ADP employment report; Earnings of, Meta platforms,and Thusday: rate decisions by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank; weekly jobless claims in the United States; U.S. ISM Services: Revenue from Shell RDSA Cigna THE Conoco Phillips COP Merck M.K.R. Honeywell SHE Hershey HSY Ford F Prudential ERP ActivisionBlizzard ATVI press company NWS Clorox CLX Break BREAK pinterest PINS rate decisions by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank; weekly jobless claims in the United States; U.S. ISM Services: Revenue from, Amazon,and Friday: US jobs report; Earnings of Bristol Myers BMY US jobs report; Earnings of

