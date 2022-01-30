Should investors be bullish on Silvergate Capital Stock? | Personal finance





In this clip from “The 5” on Motley Fool live, recorded on January 18, Motley Fool contributor Taylor Carmichael explains why investors have reason to remain optimistic about Silvergate Capital (NYSE:IF) in a context of volatility given the growth opportunities available to it.

Trevor Jennewin: Fool fan Taylor asked you about Silvergate Capital, mentioned it was down 25% after earnings, and then can you go through it please? Are there any red flags you see in the revenue report? Taylor, have you ever had a chance to look at it?

Taylor Carmichael: I did. I took a look at the transcript. I haven’t really delved into their earnings. I don’t believe Silvergate is giving guidance, but they apparently missed analysts’ revenue and earnings expectations. That would explain why he got hit today. The company remains very optimistic and the management is very optimistic. Crypto markets were hot in October and November, and they cooled down considerably in December. We see this continuing into January. Crypto is very volatile. This is a stock that was trading at $15 a share a year ago or maybe, I don’t know, 16 months ago and now I think it’s around $100. Let me check and see where they are, $120, I mean. But they got hammered today. It was just a fucking day. My whole wallet was killed today, so it’s $103 now. They lost about 25% of their market capitalization today, which is a bad day. Management is very optimistic. I will remain very optimistic about this company. I think it’s undervalued given their growth opportunities. For people who don’t know what Silvergate does, they operate the Silvergate Exchange Network which is this network through which all dollars are exchanged in exchange when you transact on Coinbase (NASDAQ: CURRENCY), when you trade on Gemini or any of the trading exchanges, dollars move through Silvergate accounts. I think we’re going to see more and more of that as institutions come into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and start buying more and more crypto. I think the numbers for Silvergate are going to get better and better. This is a company that does not pay any interest on the money it holds in its trading accounts. Rising interest rates are going to be incredible for them. It’s a great way to play crypto. I gained such confidence from my Silvergate investment that I started buying crypto. It’s a great way to start your learning process. This is an essential crypto business. It’s like Coinbase in that sense, except it’s a lot smaller than Coinbase, it’s a lot cheaper than Coinbase. Coinbase is a huge, almost a mega-cap. It’s $60 billion, $70 billion. It’s a business of about $3 billion to $4 billion. It is a very small but essential cog in the crypto industry. I remain very optimistic on Silvergate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://buffalonews.com/business/investment/personal-finance/should-investors-be-bullish-on-silvergate-capital-stock/article_f9cfbac7-c150-5b76-89f8-cdc4f7a54a8d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos