The Worst Big IPOs of 2021

Text size





IPOs soared for most of 2021, making the year one of the best everfor companies to list their shares. Several major deals were completed, including the $11.9 billion

Rivian Automotive



offer, but big in 2021 didn’t necessarily mean better.

High market volatility and inflation fears this year have slowed the new issue market. And most IPO stocks from 2021 are in the red; 80% of all companies that went public in 2021 are trading below their offer prices, according to data provider Renaissance Capital. The average return on offers from 2021 is minus 30%.

Around 400 companies have gone public in 2021 using traditional initial public offerings. Thirty of them have raised at least $1 billion on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq, according to Dealogic.

Only six were trading above their offer prices on Friday. This includes payment company Affirm (ticker: AFRM);





Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings



(OCDX), a supplier of in vitro diagnostic equipment;





TELUS International



(TIXT), a Canadian network services company; Chinese mobile recruitment platform Kanzhun (BZ),





SentinelOne



(S), an AI-powered cybersecurity platform, and





Ryan Specialty Holdings Group



(RYAN), a wholesale insurance brokerage firm.

Who were the worst performers among the 30? The way the IPO market works makes it difficult to compare apples to apples.

Most traditional IPOs have 90-180 day lockups that prevent shareholders from unloading their shares. The expiry of these blocks can have a significant impact; if a stock goes down, the losses may be greater once everyone who wants to sell has been cleared to do so.

To make our comparisons only between companies whose blocks have expired, Barrons only reviewed those made public in the first half of 2021.

Company Name Teleprinter Offer date Gross product Offer price Total Bid Price Return (%) Oscar Health RASB 03-mar-2021 1,444.60 39.00 -85.23 RLX Technology RLX 21-Jan-2021 1,398.00 12:00 p.m. -74.50 Oatly AB Group OTLY 19-May-2021 1,434.39 5:00 p.m. -63.24 marqueta M² 09-Jun-2021 1,411.36 27:00 -61.93 Full Truck Alliance Co YMM June 22, 2021 1,567.50 19.00 -60.58 TuSimple Holdings PST 15-Apr-2021 1,351.35 40.00 -60.23 Shoals Technologies Group SHLS 26-Jan-2021 2,213.75 25.00 -46.12 Coupang CPNG 10-mar-2021 4,550.00 35.00 -45.74 Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK 14-Jan-2021 2,157.98 27:00 -43.96 UiPath PATH 21-Apr-2021 1,538.57 56.00 -41.34 Source: Dataset

There is no Raspberry Trophy for the worst performing major IPO. But if there was





Oscar Health



(ticker: OSCR), which uses data and a technology platform to offer health insurance, would be a contender. Oscar shares closed their first day down nearly 11% in March 2021 and the stock has yet to trade above its IPO price of $39. On Friday, shares closed at $6.20, down 84%. According to FactSet, Oscar Health is the worst-performing major IPO of the last year, with a full return minus 85.2%.

Oscar has lots of company. In second place is





RLX Technology



(RLX), an e-cigarette maker in China, which climbed nearly 146% from its $12 offering price in January 2021. Since then, RLX has traded well below that level of $12 and ended Friday at $2.98 on Friday. RLX’s total return is minus 74.5%, according to FactSet.





oat group



(OTLY), the oat milk maker, had a strong first day of May, with shares jumping nearly 19% from its $17 offering price. Oatly hit a high of $28.73 in June but shed those gains, closing Friday at $6.65. Oatly is third with a total return of minus 63.2%.

The fourth row is





marqueta



(MQ). The fintech is up 13% from its $27 offering price in June. The payment card processing company hit a high of $32.51 in November but ended Friday at $10.53. Marquetas’ total return on its offer price is minus 61.9%.

Trucking IPOs have also not performed well in the secondary market.





Complete Truck Alliance



(YMM), the so-called Uber for trucks in China, is up 13% from its $19 offering price in June. The stock ended Friday at $7.45.





TuSimple



(TSP), which develops software intended to put long-haul trucks on the road without a human driver, closed at $40 in April. Shares closed at $16.71.

Full Truck is the fifth worst performing IPO of 2021, with a total return of minus 60.6%, while TuSimple ranks sixth at minus 60.2%.

In seventh place is





Shoals Technologies Group



(SHLS), a maker of solar power equipment, which gained around 24% in January 2021. The stock closed Friday at $14.43 on Friday, down 42% from its IPO price in purse of $25. Shoals’ total return is minus 46.1%.

For much of 2021,





Coupang



(CPNG), the Korean e-commerce giant that raised $4.55 billion, reigned as the biggest IPO of the year until it was replaced by Rivian (RIVN). The stock is up about 41% from its March IPO price of $35, but was trading Friday at $18.92. Coupang ranks eighth with a total return of minus 45.7%.

In ninth place is Israeli mobile game developer Playtika Holdings (PLTK), which gained 17% in January 2021. The stock closed Friday at $15.86, down about 41% from its offer price of $27. The total return of Playtikas is minus 43.96%.





UiPath



(PATH), which provides robotic process automation software, rose 23% from its $56 offering price in April. The stock hit a high of $84 in June, but ended Friday at $33.43. UiPaths’ total return is minus 41.3%, which puts it in 10th place.

Write to Luisa Beltran at [email protected]