Business
Stock market crash? So what!
There is growing speculation that a stock market crash could grip the market at some point in the near future.
Indeed, there is already evidence of a crash, or bear market, in some sections of the market. Analysts generally define a bear market as a 20% drop from the peak. Some shares have already printed a 20% decline, and then some, over the past couple of weeks.
Some of the market’s highest-flying growth stocks are down 70% or more from their 2021 highs in the US.
stock market crash outlook
Analysts are warning that the combination of higher interest rates and rising inflation could combine to drive a stock market crash in 2022.
But I am not taking any notice of this forecast. Analysts have been trying to scare investors into action since the financial crisis. While there have been some bumps along the way, overall, stock markets have trended higher over the past 12 years.
This is why I am not particularly worried about warnings of an imminent crash. It is impossible to predict what will happen to the stock market over the next year or so with any accuracy.
Throughout longer periods, it does become easier to analyze market potential. Over the long run, equity prices should track underlying fundamental performance. Therefore, if the global economy expands over the next decade, equity prices should match this growth.
As such, I am focusing on the long-term outlook for the global economy, rather than short-term market forecasts. These are almost always wrong.
Top-quality businesses
Instead of trying to time the market and predict a stock market crash, I am focusing on acquiring high-quality shares. Companies that will be able to capitalize on global economic growth, thanks to their competitive advantages and international footprint.
There are a couple of businesses that really stand out. drinks giant Diageo has a deep international footprint and portfolio of globally recognized brands.
Meanwhile, the global catering group Compass provides an essential service. It helps other businesses cater for staff and events. As long as humans continue to need food, I think demand for this firm’s services will persist.
And then there is distributor Bunzl. Distribution is a low margin business, where economies of scale are required for success. Bunzl has substantial economies of scale.
Distributing items such as takeaway cutlery and cleaning equipment, the company provides an essential service for many other businesses. No matter what the future holds for the stock market, I think the demand for this group’s offering will continue to expand.
Keep on thriving
I have picked out these companies for their qualities but, unfortunately, they are not immune to general business risks. Rising inflation pressures, competitive forces, and additional regulations are all factors that could have an impact on their growth rates. Another challenge they could face is rising interest rates. Rising rates may increase their cost of debt.
Despite these headwinds, I would acquire all three of these organizations for my portfolio. I think they should continue to prosper even if there is a stock market crash in the next week. With robust operating models, I believe these companies have the potential to pull through whatever the world throws at them.
5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50
Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic
And with so many great companies still trading at what look to be discount-bin prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.
But whether youre a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.
Fortunately, The Motley Fool is here to help: our UK Chief Investment Officer and his analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global lock-down
You see, here at The Motley Fool we dont believe over-trading is the right path to financial freedom in retirement; instead, we advocate buying and holding (for AT LEAST three to five years) 15 or more quality companies, with shareholder-focused management teams at the helm.
Thats why were sharing the names of all five of these companies in a special investing report that you can download today for FREE. If youre 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio, and that you can consider building a position in all five right away.
Click here to claim your free copy of this special investing report now!
Rupert Hargreaves owns Diageo. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl, Compass Group, and Diageo. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/2022/01/30/stock-market-crash-so-what/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022